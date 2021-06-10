Manhattan Solar Partners, LLC to Build the Largest Renewable Powered Cryptocurrency Mining Data Center in the United States

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Solar Partners, LLC, a joint venture between BIT5IVE, LLC and GMine LLC, plans to build crypto data centers utilizing over a gigawatt of renewable energy in Texas.

The data centers will add up to 700 high paying jobs to the local economy in addition to bringing international focus to Texas as a global crypto mining center. Manhattan Solar Partners has identified significant renewable energy sources to provide 100% of the electricity needed to operate over 1 gigawatt of data centers. The crypto data centers are expected to break ground in Q3 2021 and projected to begin operations in Q4 2021. Manhattan Solar Partners' clients plan to move existing international and domestic operations to Texas to take advantage of the renewable energy in a pro-business environment.

The Partners:

BIT5IVE, LLC is a US based manufacturer of class A cryptocurrency mining data centers. For the last 8 years, BIT5IVE has sold, hosted and supported the most advanced cryptocurrency hardware available on the market, creating a user-friendly experience for its business partners. BIT5IVE's main objective is to provide institutional clients, private investors, and individuals with top level, environmentally friendly approaches for cryptocurrency mining solutions. Along with this project BIT5IVE will continue to manufacture its class A modular Pod5ive solutions.

GMine LLC was started by energy industry professionals to explore the capabilities of renewable power in the crypto mining industry. These professionals have over 40 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry and see the importance of moving to a sustainable future. GMine believes that crypto mining will encourage future sustainable energy growth to help reduce global carbon emissions.

