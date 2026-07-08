Manhattan Sports Therapy Opens Newly Renovated Midtown Facility on Madison Avenue

Manhattan Sports Therapy, the Midtown New York sports medicine practice led by board-certified chiropractic sports physician Dr. Rolland Miro, has opened a newly renovated facility at 515 Madison Avenue. Now in its 15th year, the practice has expanded its services to include advanced recovery, performance, and diagnostic technology for athletes and active New Yorkers.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Sports Therapy (MST), a Midtown sports medicine practice specializing in non-surgical, non-invasive care, has opened its newly renovated facility at 515 Madison Avenue in New York. Now entering its 15th year, the practice designed the new space around an expanded set of recovery, performance, and diagnostic offerings built to support both elite athletes and everyday active New Yorkers. The practice is led by Dr. Rolland Miro, a board-certified chiropractic sports physician.

Manhattan Sports Therapy

The renovated facility introduces red light therapy and AI-based digital training tools designed to help patients work toward lean muscle development, strength, and hypertrophy as part of structured conditioning programs. The space also features a hard-shell hyperbaric chamber among its recovery offerings, reflecting the practice's emphasis on pairing hands-on treatment with modern technology.

A central focus of the new location is data-driven assessment. Patients can undergo VO2 max testing alongside a panel of 25 essential biomarkers and DNA testing, which Dr. Miro uses to help guide individualized programs aimed at improving metabolic and functional health. By grounding care in measurable data, the practice seeks to tailor recovery and performance plans to each patient.

MST utilizes the synergy of shockwave in conjunction with Class IV cold laser therapy. The shockwave works mechanically on soft tissue, while the light works at the chemical level — supporting mitochondrial function to help heal and repair tissue. Dr. Miro pairs the two modalities as part of his approach to musculoskeletal injury and pain.

"After 15 years, opening this renovated space on Madison Avenue lets us bring together the tools we believe make the biggest difference for our patients," said Dr. Rolland Miro. "In our experience, pairing shockwave with Class IV cold laser therapy can have a synergistic effect — the shockwave treats the soft tissue mechanically while the light supports repair at the cellular level. Together with our testing and recovery technology, our goal is to reduce pain, improve the quality of repair, and shorten recovery time so people can get back to doing what they love."

The expansion reflects the practice's long-standing focus on combining advanced diagnostics, chiropractic care, and injury prevention to restore mobility and long-term function. As MST enters its 15th year, the new Madison Avenue facility positions the practice to continue serving New York's athletes and active residents.

More About Manhattan Sports Therapy

Founded 15 years ago, Manhattan Sports Therapy is a Midtown New York sports medicine practice specializing in non-surgical, non-invasive treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and chronic pain. Led by Dr. Rolland Miro, a board-certified chiropractic sports physician with certifications in the Active Release Technique, the Graston Technique, and the flexion-distraction technique for herniated discs, the practice serves both high-performance athletes and everyday active individuals. Its newly renovated facility at 515 Madison Avenue offers recovery, performance, and diagnostic technology alongside chiropractic care, physical rehabilitation, and injury prevention services.

Media Contact

Dr. Rolland Miro

Manhattan Sports Therapy

515 Madison Avenue, FL 22A

New York, NY 10022

(212) 310-0100

https://www.manhattansportstherapy.com

SOURCE Manhattan Sports Therapy