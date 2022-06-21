MANHATTAN STRATEGIES ANNOUNCES JOE PERTICONE TO LEAD FIRM'S STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION PRACTICE

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Strategies, a leading U.S. visual communication consultancy, today announced the hiring of Joe Perticone who will lead the firm's strategic communication practice. Perticone joins a talented and dynamic team that positions clients to compete and win in the attention economy by reaching decision-makers, constituents and investors.

Perticone brings a combined perspective in journalism and advisory services to the firm. Prior to joining Manhattan Strategies, Perticone served as a director of communications and public affairs for D.C.-based Bullpen Strategy Group. There, he spearheaded crisis communications efforts for public and private sector organizations and foreign sovereigns.

Perticone has had a front-row seat to the ascent of digital storytelling and its power to command attention. As a journalist, Perticone reported from Washington and on the campaign trail across multiple election cycles, including for Business Insider. He has reported on Congress and the White House and has appeared on MSNBC and Fox News.

The firm's strategic communication practice includes high-growth sectors such as healthcare and IIoT, as well as politics, public advocacy and venture capital partnerships.

About Manhattan Strategies

Manhattan Strategies is an independent consulting firm obsessed with telling compelling visual stories for the world's leading and emerging brands and voices. To compete and win in the attention economy, Manhattan Strategies uniquely combines a communication consultancy with a design studio – enabling clients to unlock unrivaled agility in today's noisy digital landscape.

Manhattan Strategies is headquartered in New York and is an agency board member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silicon Valley chapter. Learn more at https://manhattanstrategies.com.

SOURCE Manhattan Strategies