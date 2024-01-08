Manhattan View at MiMA Hosts Spectacular Christmas VIP Cocktail Party

Manhattan View at MiMA

08 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Christmas season approached, Manhattan View at MiMA and Acre NY Realty successfully hosted an upscale and heartwarming event on December 21st - the Christmas Elite VIP Cocktail Party. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all attendees, as it was your enthusiastic participation that made this evening so unforgettable.

Stunning View at Manhattan View at MiMA
MiMA's Christmas Cocktail Party
This event featured prominent New Yorkers, key figures from the real estate industry, and influential elites from various fields who came together at Manhattan View at MiMA to share in this heartwarming moment. Exquisite cuisine and fine wines against the backdrop of Manhattan View at MiMA 's magnificent nighttime scenery became the highlight of the entire evening.

Highlights of the Evening:

Distinguished Guest List: Manhattan View at MiMA's Christmas Cocktail Party brought together numerous well-known New Yorkers, lawyers, investment bankers, investors, representatives from the American media, prominent figures in the real estate industry, and influential elites from various domains. This evening witnessed profound discussions and resource sharing, laying a foundation for future collaborations.

Private Penthouse Tour: The event took place in Manhattan View at MiMA 's private banquet hall, where guests had the opportunity for a VIP-guided tour. Led by the Listing Agent, attendees explored in-depth the available unit layouts at Manhattan View at MiMA marveling at the breathtaking views the property offers, leaving them in awe.

Once again, we express our gratitude for your enthusiastic participation. It is your support that made this cocktail party memorable. Manhattan View at MiMA will continue its unwavering efforts to present more exciting events and experiences for you.

As the exclusive listing team, In the upcoming month of January, Acre NY Realty will host more exciting Broker Events. We welcome colleagues from the real estate industry to actively participate. If you have any feedback or reflections on this cocktail party, or if you are interested in other events at Manhattan View at MiMA, please feel free to contact us. We look forward to staying in touch and sharing more wonderful moments with you.

About Manhattan View at MiMA:

Manhattan View at MiMA - Making city life more exciting! Located in the heart of New York City, Manhattan View at MiMA provides a world-class living experience, offering residents breathtaking views, high-quality living, and unparalleled services. Whether for investment or residence, Manhattan View at MiMA is your top choice.

Contact: Manhattan View at MiMA Team
Phone：(+1) 212-967-6888
Email：[email protected]
website：http://manhattanview.com/
Address：460 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

SOURCE Manhattan View at MiMA

