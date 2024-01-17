Manhattan Vintage Announces Partnership With The RealReal for Its NYC Winter Show, Feb. 2-4, 2024

News provided by

Manhattan Vintage Show

17 Jan, 2024, 09:13 ET

Additionally featuring 20+ first-time vintage dealers with exclusive designer collections

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manhattan Vintage Show, New York's largest and most iconic vintage experience, announces a strategic partnership with The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, luxury resale goods, in addition to welcoming over 20 new dealers for its upcoming Winter Show, scheduled for February 2-4 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

Continue Reading
Manhattan Vintage Winter Show 2024
Manhattan Vintage Winter Show 2024
Manhattan Vintage Winter Show 2024
Manhattan Vintage Winter Show 2024

Spearheaded by Amy Abrams, Manhattan Vintage's visionary owner, this inaugural partnership with The RealReal is a significant step in expanding the global vintage conversation. The RealReal will present a curated selection from its newly launched Rare Finds category at the Winter Show, offering shoppers an array of its most storied and often one-of-a-kind vintage pieces. This collection includes works from celebrated designers like Gucci by Tom Ford, Christian Dior by John Galliano, Comme des Garçons, Maison Martin Margiela, Roberto Cavalli, and more. Additionally, Abrams' 'Tastemaker Edit', an assortment of her favorite rare vintage items, will be available on therealreal.com on January 29; this demonstrates the partnership's synergy between online accessibility and the in-person vintage experience.

"We are beyond excited to be partnering with The RealReal to further illustrate the power and impact vintage is having on fashion globally," says Abrams.  "This partnership and the arrival of over 20 new, vintage dealers signifies a vibrant future for vintage fashion, full of discovery and sustainable styles."

Expanding accessibility to vintage enthusiasts and the international dealer community, the 2024 Winter Show will welcome over 20 new independent dealers who will showcase their highly sought-after collections for the first time at Manhattan Vintage including luxury and everyday wear for men and women, one-of-a-kind archival Chanel handbags, and much more.

Manhattan Vintage is at the forefront of celebrating vintage as a sustainable and stylish choice.  Each season, starting with the Winter Show, Manhattan Vintage convenes 90+ dealers featuring collections from every era, style, and price point in a fun and festive environment. It's not just a gathering of vintage enthusiasts but a true New York City spectacle where personal style and history converge in a vibrant display, offering a unique platform for expression and discovery in the world of vintage. For ticket information and further details, visit www.manhattanvintage.com, @thevintageshow. Early Access and General Admission tickets are available for purchase on EVENTBRITE.

FOR ALL PRESS INQUIRIES, contact Naomi Shaw at [email protected].

MANHATTAN VINTAGE WINTER 2024 SHOW

  • Dates: February 2, 3, & 4
  • Location: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011
  • Winter 2024 Dealer Map & Directory: www.manhattanvintage.com
  • Early Access & General Admission Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES
Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in NYC, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas, a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration, a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, established in 2021, and Manhattan Vintage.

THE REALREAL
The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 34.4 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. To date, we have partnered with hundreds of brands and major retailers including Gucci, Stella McCartney, Burberry, Jimmy Choo and MyTheresa, amongst others.

SOURCE Manhattan Vintage Show

Also from this source

THE MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW RETURNS THIS FALL, EXTENDED TO THREE DAYS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25-YEAR HISTORY

THE MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW RETURNS THIS FALL, EXTENDED TO THREE DAYS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25-YEAR HISTORY

The iconic Manhattan Vintage Show is back and bigger than ever. This fall, from Friday, October 20th through Sunday, October 22nd, fashion...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.