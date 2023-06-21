Manhattan's Central Business District: A Real Estate Jackpot?

Mukul Lalchandani, a top NYC Real Estate Salesperson, predicts an uptick in property values is among its many benefits

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The topic of the newly formed Central Business District in Manhattan , which starts at 60th Street south of Central Park and covers the entire areas of Midtown and Downtown Manhattan, has been a hot one lately. Everyone seems to have an opinion that they want to share with the world about it. But one thing most aren't mentioning is its effect on the real estate that exists in this exclusive zone.

New York City Central Business District Mukul Lalchandani, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

If precedence has anything to do with it, then London's introduction of its Central Business District in 2003 is a historically great example from which to take a closer look. When the program was first introduced, property prices initially dipped by 13%. However, a study by the National University of Singapore revealed that property values bounced back not once, but twice. As subsequent congestion rate hikes took place, property prices surged by 4% and 8% consecutively. Many felt that to be within the District was to be exclusive and convenient.

UNLOCKING THE SECRETS OF PROPERTY VALUES

Within the boundaries of Manhattan's Central Business District exists some of the most prized real estate in the city, both residential and commercial. It is also home to many of the city's most famous iconic landmarks such as Billionaires Row along 57th Street, which features the tallest buildings in North America, the vibrant Hudson Yards on the west side, the prestigious United Nations on the east side, and the bustling Financial District's Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange.

Lalchandani predicts, "Manhattan's Central Business District will add further pressure to property prices within this exclusive zone. It will be a haven for the "haves," a place where convenience and exclusivity intertwine. Just like in London, being a part of this district is a testament to your status and wealth."

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY

So, are you planning a move to the city? Or perhaps you're considering a relocation to the vibrant heart of Manhattan? Keep the District in mind. "In my opinion, the potential for improved quality of life, reduced congestion, and the promise of positive property value growth are factors you won't want to overlook," states Lalchandani.

Whether you're a real estate enthusiast, a curious city dweller, or someone seeking the next big opportunity, the Central Business District of Manhattan holds untapped potential. Don't miss out on this real estate jackpot.

About Mukul Lalchandani:

Website : Instagram : LinkedIn : Facebook : YouTube

As a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, an award-winning marketer, and a seasoned negotiator with over ten years and $160 million in sales in the real estate industry, Mukul "Micky" Lalchandani specializes in helping homeowners achieve top dollar by offering the most comprehensive marketing and sales plans in the industry. He was recognized as RealTrends + Tom Ferry's America's Best Real Estate Professionals for 2023 as #154 by volume in NY and #56 in Manhattan. Mukul has also appeared as the agent on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters."

Media Contact:

Mukul Lalchandani

Team Undivided at Level Group

646-631-2220 x102

36085[email protected]com

SOURCE Mukul Lalchandani