Manhattan's Lewis Dermatology Associates Now Offers The Next Evolution Non-Invasive Treatment For Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Sofwave

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis Dermatology Associates - Showing their commitment to offering the most innovative technologies to their patients, Amy B. Lewis MD, founder of Lewis Dermatology, and her team of experts are proud to provide Sofwave, the new non-invasive ultrasound treatment for fine lines and wrinkles, to hit the market.

The SUPERB treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The popular Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving noticeable results with minimal downtime in a single 30-45 minute treatment.

"This fast full-face treatment is simple to administer, and patients appreciate the fact that this procedure can work into an active lifestyle at any time of day," says Dr. Lewis. "I know I'm giving my patients the best," Dr. Lewis said, "because of the results I'm seeing in collagen remodeling and improvement of facial wrinkles. Our patients have come to expect us to provide them with only the most advanced skin care treatments, and Sofwave meets this criterion."

Dr. Lewis is a nationally renowned medical expert and consultant in the field of cosmetic dermatology. Amy B. Lewis, M.D., graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania. She then received her Medical Degree, with the highest honors, from the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Lewis began working in private practice while also performing several clinical studies. She then settled in Manhattan, where she has built a premier private practice specializing in Cosmetic and Laser dermatology.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

