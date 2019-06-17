Manhattan's NYCbySEA Sightseeing Cruise Named Best Boat Tour in America by USA Today

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Today just named NYCbySEA's (https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-boat-tour/) signature New York Harbor boat tour as the best in America. NYCbySEA, based out of Battery Park in Lower Manhattan, offers daily luxury boat tours of New York City with unforgettable close-up views of the Freedom Tower, Brooklyn Bridge and Statue of Liberty.

"I'm humbled and honored to have been named 'Best Boat Tour in America' by USA Today," said Owner and USCG Captain Mike Lombardo. "I really must personally thank all of the passengers who have been aboard and supported us through these first four years. They are the ones who have spread the word about their great experiences and helped make NYCbySEA a popular success."

NYCbySEA offers one or two hour-long sightseeing boat tours that stop near and allow for panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Freedom Tower and the entire New York City skyline. Sightseeing tours are limited to six passengers, allowing for a more personal viewing experience in lieu of long lines and overcrowded ferries.

For a more intimate experience, NYCbySEA offers private charters for nearly any occasion. Romantic evenings for couples, marriage proposals, birthdays or friendly gatherings are typically chartered privately during sunset hours for a more spectacular experience.

"As an avid and native New Yorker, the historic and majestic sites of New York Harbor have always been a part of my life. But it wasn't until I owned a powerboat and cruised past these iconic sites that I fully appreciated and marveled at their beauty. For over a decade, I have enjoyed the sights and sounds of New York Harbor. I'm proud to share my sense of excitement while cruising past these incredible landmarks with others," says Mike Lombardo.

Launched in 2016 and operating out of North Cove Marina in Battery Park, NYCbySEA is a luxury boat sightseeing company specializing in private boat tours around New York City. Tours include stops at some of the most famous landmarks in New York, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty and Freedom Tower aboard a 30-foot powerboat. NYCbySEA is a top-ranked business by both Yelp and TripAdvisor, having earned TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence for three consecutive years.

To learn more about the private boat tours offered by NYCbySEA, email info@nycbysea.com, or visit them online at www.nycbysea.com.

