Manheim Adds Personalized Vehicle Inventory for Dealers to Manheim Market Report Valuation Tool

The Manheim Market Report is the industry's most trusted source of wholesale vehicle values and is used by tens of thousands of dealers each year to research which vehicles to buy and how much to pay for them. Including personalized vehicle suggestions on MMR saves dealers time by showing highly relevant and immediately available inventory on a page that they use every day. When seeking MMR valuations for a given vehicle, dealers are presented with up to 12 similar vehicles available for sale, displayed in a carousel-style format. Dealers can click on a specific similar vehicle to access detailed information about the vehicle, or they can choose to view additional similar vehicles for sale within the Manheim Marketplace. These features help dealers quickly find and compare relevant vehicles so they can make more informed buying and selling decisions.

Industry-Leading Valuation Tool Becomes Even Better

"Personalized vehicle inventory is our latest innovation from the M LOGIC suite of decisioning products and is live today for all MMR users," said Dr. Ben Flusberg, associate vice president of M LOGIC. "Our MMR digital site receives 75 million valuation requests each year, so we know it's a tool that dealers regularly use to complete their research. At the same time, a common theme we hear from dealers is that it's hard to find the right inventory, especially within digital channels. By presenting relevant vehicles at the moment dealers are doing their research on MMR, we're bringing the right inventory to them at the right time. It's part of Manheim's commitment to continually help its clients become more efficient and profitable. And based on the strong digital engagement we've seen so far, we know this new feature is really helping them."

Widely regarded as the industry-leading wholesale vehicle valuations tool, MMR uses millions of vehicle transactions, along with vehicle data, to value vehicles given their specific mileage, condition, exterior color and region. In addition to displaying the base MMR and adjusted MMR values, the digital site also includes AutoCheck and CarFax quick links, putting key decision-making information at clients' fingertips across both mobile and desktop channels. Adding M LOGIC suggested inventory to MMR raises the bar in wholesale valuation tools and gives Manheim's clients one more edge in driving success into their businesses.

Dealers will experience this new functionality when they log into Manheim Market Report using their Manheim credentials. To learn more about Manheim Decisioning, including M LOGIC and MMR, visit https://www.mymanheim.com/decisioning/.

