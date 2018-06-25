Manheim Completes Bold Auction Transformation; Makes it Easier, Faster for Dealers to Do Business Anytime and Anywhere

"Since starting this journey, we had one goal in mind – to eliminate paperwork, lines, emails and anything that takes our clients away from making money buying and selling cars," said Grace Huang, president of Cox Automotive Inventory Solutions. "And, with dealers using more digital channels to conduct business, it is important for us to ensure our operations meet their evolving needs today and in the future."

Manheim's improvements enable clients to:

Get information 24/7 , including the ability to view and pay single, multiple and/or consolidated invoice reports at their dealership or on Manheim.com.

, including the ability to view and pay single, multiple and/or consolidated invoice reports at their dealership or on Manheim.com. Use electronic payment (ACH) or a line of credit to buy vehicles and services immediately from any device. In fact, from January to May, nearly 40 percent of dealer transactions were completed using these methods through Manheim.com.

immediately from any device. In fact, from January to May, nearly 40 percent of dealer transactions were completed using these methods through Manheim.com. Have visibility into bills of sale, titles and gate passes, as well as data and insights, helping dealers make smarter decisions. For example, from January through May, clients printed a record 500,000 gate passes through Manheim.com.

helping dealers make smarter decisions. For example, from January through May, clients printed a record 500,000 gate passes through Manheim.com. Switch easily between physical and digital services while in the lanes.

Clients tell Manheim they appreciate the changes, saying:

"I get a lot more done with a lot less work."-- Joe Wilkins , Auto Store Group, Greenville, NC

, Auto Store Group, "Getting out of line and cutting down on paperwork gets me back to my customers faster." -- Ron Wilkes , Ron's Used Cars, Sumter, SC

, Ron's Used Cars, Sumter, SC "Paying online is the best convenience. As soon as you click, it's done!" -- Danny Brown , Untouchable Auto Sales, New Orleans, LA

, Untouchable Auto Sales, "I don't stand in line for reports after the sale anymore, I print them back at the office. It makes my life much easier." -- Royal Kraft, Mossy Buick GMC, New Orleans, LA

In fact, greater access to Manheim's services and time-saving tools are already making a difference for clients:

Dealers are saving roughly 30 minutes each week

More than 30 percent of seller settlement transactions are using direct deposit vs. manual checks

About 40 percent of buyer transactions are settled and post-sale inspection orders are placed through Manheim.com

"We encourage our clients to learn more about how they can simplify the way they do business by talking with Manheim team members or visiting www.mymanheim.com/experience," said Huang. "Our upgrades will help dealers find extra time to make more deals and grow their profits."

As part of its transformation, Manheim also adopted Lean Daily Management (LDM). A proven management philosophy and quality control practices enhance efficiencies, client service and safety. In addition, this approach drives team members to visually measure and improve performance. The company launched LDM in 2016, rolled it out to almost 30 locations last year and will implement the program at remaining sites by year's end. In addition, the company will introduce a new application that delivers real-time tracking of vehicles across auction lots. The solution is being tested at Manheim West Palm Beach and Manheim Orlando, and is planned for implementation at 10+ sites in the U.S. later this year.

Huang added, "What Manheim has done is nothing short of historic. It was made possible with the support and patience of our clients and team members."

