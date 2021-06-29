Manheim Express Users Create Over One Million 3D Vehicle Images with Fyusion Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyusion , which enables the creation of high resolution, optimized 3D images with deep AI understanding, today announced it has surpassed one million 3D car images created for Manheim Express, a digital app for auto dealers to buy and sell wholesale inventory on demand. Sales through Manheim Express have grown significantly over the last year, increasing approximately 230% from 2020 – 2021.

Launched in 2018, Manheim Express helps dealers remarket trade-ins and aged inventory without the car having to leave the dealer lot. The dealer can choose to capture the vehicle themselves using the app, or have the vehicle imaging and condition report created by a trained Manheim Express Concierge specialist using the same Fyusion-powered technology.

Buyers on Manheim Express enjoy an interactive, lifelike 3D image of each vehicle, with rich detail provided by audio and visual tags. These images are created in a matter of minutes through a simple vehicle walkaround using common smartphones.

"3D images from Fyusion have been a critical part of the success of Manheim Express," said Zach Hallowell, senior vice president of Manheim Digital. "Armed with a 3D, high-res walkaround, along with a full condition report for each vehicle, buyers can make well-informed decisions for their businesses in just a few clicks. This has enabled Manheim Express to remain a vibrant, always-on digital marketplace that helped our industry thrive throughout the recent market swings."

In fact, Sam Samarghandi, Buyer at Nexcar in Houston, Texas, is a big fan of how Manheim Express gives him an extra boost of confidence in his digital purchases, as well as how it enables him to showcase inventory his dealership sells through the app:

"When I buy a car from Manheim Express, the 360 images and descriptions give me a good idea of the overall condition of the vehicle. I really like how the 360s let me zoom in and look at any damages up close. We truly get the whole picture of the vehicle's condition. And the same is true when we're selling through the app. Other dealers can look at our pictures from any angle and zoom in to see that our vehicles are truly front-line cars."

With over 150 patents, Fyusion is a global leader in AI-driven 3D imaging. The company's technology enables 3D images to be captured from common smartphones without any special training. The image capture is then run through Fyusion's AI engine, ALIS, which can do everything from smoothing out shaky camera work to creating seamless moveable images and 360s.

"Surpassing one million 3D car images created by Manheim Express customers is a huge achievement both for Fyusion and for the entire team at Manheim Digital," said Radu Rusu, CEO and cofounder of Fyusion. "It is a testament not only to the engineering behind Fyusion's products, but also to their scalability for the world's largest automotive applications."

Fyusion has worked with Manheim, a Cox Automotive subsidiary, and other Cox Automotive companies for over four years. In January 2021, Fyusion announced its acquisition by Cox Automotive.

About Fyusion

At the intersection of artificial intelligence and 3D imaging, there is immeasurable potential for enterprises to improve how people live and work. Fyusion Inc., a subsidiary of Cox Automotive, opens the possibilities of AI-driven 3D imaging by making these cutting-edge technologies accessible to enterprises. With over 150 patents, we build next-generation applications with a focus on automotive imaging and vehicle inspections. For more information, visit www.fyusion.com .

