Manheim Grows Partnership with Carvana as Demand Increases for Auto Retail Disruptor

"Much like in the consumer space, Carvana has made a name for itself in Manheim's digital marketplace as an innovator and successful buyer and seller," said Grace Huang, president of Inventory Solutions at Cox Automotive. "Their deep expertise in retailing cars online translates seamlessly to the wholesale environment, and we cheer on their success in our digital marketplaces."

On the sell side, Carvana utilizes Manheim's services to conduct online sales for its wholesale inventory. Manheim provides condition reports and pricing guidance based on insights from the Manheim Market Report (MMR) on these wholesale vehicles, creating value for the buyer as well as Carvana.

"Carvana's goal is to give every customer an exceptional experience, which aligns with Manheim's way of doing business, so we're proud to call them a partner," said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. "Utilizing Manheim's broad remarketing experience and diverse digital solutions has helped us accelerate as demand increases for our new way to buy a car."

Carvana secures the inventory it sells to consumers the same way other auto retailers do: via reputable industry suppliers like Manheim, as well as purchasing cars from the general public, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle from Carvana. Unlike other auto retailers, Carvana offers a vertically integrated car buying solution where customers can shop more than 10,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as 10 minutes. Every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the chance to see if the vehicle really fits their life. Additionally, all vehicles are Carvana Certified, have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident, nor have frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car's vehicle description page.

About Manheim (www.manheim.com)

Manheim ® is North America's leading provider of end-to-end wholesale solutions that help dealer and commercial clients increase profits in their used vehicle operations.

Through its physical, mobile and digital sales network, Manheim offers services for inventory management, buying and selling, floor planning, logistics, assurance and reconditioning. With its omni-channel approach, Manheim Marketplace enables wholesale vehicle clients more efficient ways to connect and transact business how and when they want. Approximately 18,000 team members help Manheim offer 8 million used vehicles annually, facilitating transactions representing nearly $58 billion in value. Headquartered in Atlanta, Manheim North America is a Cox Automotive™ brand. For more information, visit http://press.manheim.com.

