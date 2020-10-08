Manheim Logistics and DHL Supply Chain Form Exclusive Collaboration to Create More Efficient Transportation Experience for Clients and Carriers

Between its Ready Logistics and Central Dispatch brands, Manheim Logistics facilitates approximately 10 million vehicle moves each year. As Lead Logistics Provider, DHL Supply Chain will apply its logistics engineering expertise and advanced technology to create unmatched capabilities and further establish Manheim Logistics as the transportation partner of choice for dealers, commercial clients and carriers.

"The combination of our shared cultural values, vision for the future of automotive logistics, and complementary areas of expertise made DHL Supply Chain the perfect partner in our drive to simplify logistics for our clients," said Joe Kichler, vice president of Manheim Logistics. "Together, we can create capabilities that historically haven't been possible in the automotive space and substantially improve our quality, on time delivery, vehicle tracking and more."

Based on client feedback, Manheim Logistics laid out a bold strategy for the future, and this collaboration is designed to provide clients with the technology and support they need to thrive in a fast-changing market. Manheim Logistics will continue to work closely with clients and carriers while using DHL Supply Chain's advanced routing and technological capabilities. Dealers and commercial clients will be able to spend less time managing logistics details and focus on driving their businesses forward, while carriers will benefit from robust technology, optimized loads and a greater pipeline of productive jobs.

DHL will use the company's Global Control Tower in Detroit and embedded logistics support teams across the U.S. to provide greater visibility on inventory flows and optimize vehicle moves. The company will also be integrating its transportation management system and in-house applications to provide more efficient and transparent shipping processes, support order management and vehicle verification, and provide an integrated user experience portal for shippers and operations personnel.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with Manheim, a proven leader in the automotive sector, and to jointly lay the foundations for further optimization and automation," said Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation, DHL Supply Chain North America. "By leveraging industry-leading resources including our Control Tower and suite of advanced technologies, we are confident that we can strengthen Manheim's commitment to offer transportation solutions with the reliability and flexibility that their customers desire."

