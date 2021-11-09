Manhole Covers Market to Surpass US$ 5 Bn by 2031; Surge in Sewer and Wastewater Systems Owing to Rapid Industrialization and Increased Urbanization to Boost Product Demand, Opines TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manholes are considered important, as they offer entry to underground meters, facilities, and piping to perform different underground functions. The main motive of manhole covers is protection of people from falling into manholes. Furthermore, the product offers protection to pipes as well as meters from human invasion.

Generally, manhole covers are manufactured using thick and strong metals in order to make these products strong enough to sustain in high traffic roads. At the same time, this sturdiness of manhole covers prevents unauthorized lifting, as these covers cannot be lifted without appropriate tools.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the manhole covers market is projected to show expansion at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Companies are experiencing a surge in demand for manhole covers, owing to their ability to offer safety passage and easy access while performing routine servicing and maintenance of respective utility services. Moreover, a rise in the requirement of wastewater and sewer systems, owing to increased industrialization around major parts of the globe, is boosting the demand for manhole covers. This aside, surge in the number of municipal projects and increased use of manhole covers for public utilities are fueling the global market expansion.

Manhole Covers Market: Key Findings

Rise in Demand for Manhole Covers from Utility Pits to Boost Product Sales

Major road construction authorities around the globe perform the selection of manhole covers on the basis of several parameters such as shape, application, and material of these products. While fiberglass, polyethylene, and precast concrete are prime materials used in manufacture of manhole covers, these products are available in varied shapes such as detachable flat, hinged flat, removable dome, highway traffic, and hinged dome.

In diverse street utility applications, removable covers are most popular covers, as they can be completely removed and allow for easy access to manholes. Rise in the number of utility pits in order to cover telecommunication lines, electric utility lines, and other underground utilities in power stations as well as sub-stations is expected to result into increased sales opportunities for companies in the global manhole covers market from 2021 to 2031.

Increased Product Use across Varied Applications Drives Global Market

Manhole covers are utilized by commercial, municipal, and industrial facilities. In municipal facilities, manhole covers are widely used across sewer systems, storm water systems, and wastewater collection systems.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for manhole covers for different facility services, including docks, airports, gas stations, and numerous other commercial facilities. Besides, many fuel and service stations are inclining toward the use of superior quality manhole covers to avoid repetitive replacements.

Manhole Covers Market: Growth Boosters

Significant increase in the use of manhole covers in mining activities is generating demand avenues in the global manhole covers market

Increase in worldwide population and expansion of real estate and construction industries have resulted into a surge in demand for manholes, which, in turn, is boosting the product sales

Manhole Covers Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is a dominant region with China holding leading position in the global manhole covers market

is a dominant region with holding leading position in the global manhole covers market Increase in investments by government bodies of many developing nations from the Asia Pacific region in order to strengthen their municipal systems is expected to create prominent expansion opportunities for companies operating in the manhole covers market

region in order to strengthen their municipal systems is expected to create prominent expansion opportunities for companies operating in the manhole covers market Market players are estimated to witness lucrative avenues in Europe , with composite cover as a dominant segment in the region

Manhole Covers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the manhole covers market are:

Eagle Manufacturing Group

EJ Group Inc.

Crescent Foundry

Fibrelite Composites Inc.

Polieco Group

Saint-Gobain

Terra Firma Industries

Ducast Factory LLC

Prime Composites Australia Ply Ltd.

Hygrade Products Ltd.

Manhole Covers Limited

MC Pipes

Manhole Covers Market Segmentation

Product

Metal Covers

Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Concrete Covers

Composite Covers

Application

Municipal

Industrial Facilities

Commercial Facilities

Residential

Utility Pits

Others (Parking Lots, Footways, Gardens, Stadiums, and Other Leisure Areas)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

