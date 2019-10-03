Mani Brothers Real Estate Group Purchases Travaasa Hāna, Marking The Latest Addition To The Growing Hospitality Portfolio

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Location! Location! Location! Mani Brothers Real Estate Group announces today the purchase of Travaasa Hāna, the beautiful 72-acre oceanfront resort boasting 75 private bungalows situated on Maui's east coast, marking it the newest addition to the group's expanding portfolio of luxury and lifestyle hospitality brands.

"As we get to know the community of Hāna and the team at the hotel, we will continue to offer the authentic, upscale Hawaiian experience that Travaasa is known for," said Gregory Day, President of Hospitality at Mani Brothers Real Estate Group. "The dedicated service visitors have enjoyed for years will remain untouched as we work to further enhance this destination resort."

Travaasa Hāna boasts a unique location in an ideal oceanfront vistas surrounded by lush tropical gardens with stand-alone bungalows across the grounds, complete with pristine ocean views, multiple pools, hot tubs and relaxation areas. Current on-site offerings in this wellness-centric property include many experiential attributes such as horseback riding, Stand-Up Paddling, Yoga and guided meditation. The property also features two full-service food and beverage destinations, The Preserve Kitchen and Bar, an open-air restaurant overlooking tranquil Hāna Bay and historic Kauiki Hill, and Hāna Ranch Restaurant, providing upscale food and beverage offerings in a casual atmosphere in the town center.

The Spa at Travaasa boasts 12 treatment rooms featuring relaxing massages, body treatments, and facials, complete with full-service facilities such as steam rooms, indoor and outdoor showers, cold-water plunge pools, outdoor lava-rock whirlpool overlooking Hāna Bay as well as a full retail operation.

"Remaining a vital part of the Hāna community is of the utmost importance to us. We have loved traveling to Hawaii for many years as a family and look forward to being involved in this magical destination," said Simon and Daniel Mani, co-founders of Mani Brothers Real Estate Group. "We are thrilled to add this resort to our expanding portfolio of luxury properties. We will refresh the historic property, while maintaining its original spirit."

The hotel was purchased for an undisclosed amount, and the transaction was completed on September 26, 2019.

About Mani Brothers Real Estate Group:

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in West Hollywood, Mani Brothers Real Estate Group is a privately-held real estate investment firm that owns, renovates, operates, manages and leases 1.3 million square feet of prime commercial property.

With a growing portfolio of class-A, trophy office buildings located in some of Southern California's most unique commercial neighborhoods, Mani Brothers understands the importance of aesthetic excellence, attention to detail, and responsive, focused management in providing tenants an efficient and prestigious office environment. They understand the importance of being a part of the communities in which they are located, and work closely with the various counties of California in offering beautification, safety, convenience and environmental care with each of their buildings.

About the Hospitality Division of Mani Brothers Real Estate Group:

Mani Brothers Real Estate Group purchased Malibu Beach Inn in 2015, marking their foray into the luxury hospitality realm, and shortly thereafter entrusted this side of the business to industry veteran Gregory Day, who, as President of Hospitality oversees the hospitality interests. They purchased the Embassy Suites Napa Valley in July, 2018 with an extensive renovation and rebrand slated, and will are planning a new-build boutique luxury product in Napa slated to begin in 2020.

