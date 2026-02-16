Manic Panic Goes Inter-Gel-Actic™ with Space-Age Color Collection

New Collection of highly-pigmented gel boldly go where no Semi-Permanent Hair Color has gone before.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manic Panic launches "Inter-Gel-Actic™," the hair color collection of the future with its first ever complete DIY Box Set.

Inter-Gel-Actic is a new highly-pigmented semi-permanent gel formula crafted for everything from effortless at‑home DIY color to bold, professional‑grade vivid masterpieces.

Manic Panic Inter-Gel-Actic Pink Warrior Kit: an all-in-one, DIY-friendly gel hair color kit designed for bold color, visible control, and ultra-glossy shine. Each semi-permanent kit delivers high-impact results with a smooth gel formula in vegan, cruelty-free shades. Manic Panic Inter-Gel-Actic Love Power Purple Kit: an all-in-one, DIY-friendly gel hair color kit designed for bold color, visible control, and ultra-glossy shine. Each semi-permanent kit delivers high-impact results with a smooth gel formula in vegan, cruelty-free shades.

"We're crossing into a whole new dimension of hair color, beyond the traditional semi‑perm vivid color creams, which Manic Panic landed in NYC nearly 50 years ago. Now it's time to take that legacy to a place where there are no roads, only stars," say Tish & Snooky Bellomo, the founders of Manic Panic.

These all‑in‑one kits put every essential tool in your hands, making DIY hair color simpler, faster, and more accessible than ever. If you're ready to launch your look into another galaxy, welcome aboard!"

Inter-Gel-Actic is a semi‑translucent gel that delivers bold, multi‑dimensional shine. It's infused with key ingredients that moisturize, smooth, and boost hydration for a glossy finish, plus vegan lactic acid to strengthen, soften, and lock in color, "everything you need for Inter‑Gel‑Actic hair and an extraterrestrial attitude!"

Inter-Gel-Actic will first be available in DIY box kits that include two 2 oz recyclable and resealable aluminum tubes of color, reusable coloring tools (brush, bowl, gloves), and a 20 ml Stellar Shield™ Barrier Cream. The two resealable tubes give more flexibility to use a little or a lot to achieve styles to infinity and beyond.

The ultra-glossy, glass-like gel allows for effortless application to damp hair, speeding up the application routine without compromising results. The unique no-mix Gel formula requires no developer to stay true to tone.

"Inter-Gel-Actic is for the next generation of experimental hair lovers, driven by rebellion, self-expression, and a refusal to blend in" say Tish & Snooky.

The 'space-age gel' consistency makes it easy for anyone to master the art of DIY color, while the stay-put pigment has minimal bleed or transfer, allowing for a more controlled application for artistic creations.

Inter-Gel-Actic will first be available in 5 "cosmic" colors:

Pink Warrior™ - a medium electric pink on blonde hair and deeper, cooler saturated pink on medium-dark hair

- a medium electric pink on blonde hair and deeper, cooler saturated pink on medium-dark hair Celestine Blue™ - a bold blue on blonde hair and a darker dimensional blue on medium-dark hair

- a bold blue on blonde hair and a darker dimensional blue on medium-dark hair Red Velvet™ - a bright cherry red on blonder hair and deep dimensional red on medium-dark hair

- a bright cherry red on blonder hair and deep dimensional red on medium-dark hair Divine Wine™ - a bold red violet on blonde hair and dark wine dimension on medium-dark hair

- a bold red violet on blonde hair and dark wine dimension on medium-dark hair Love Power Purple™ - a vibrant plum-purple with rich red warmth on blonde hair and a deep, wine toned plum dimension on medium brown hair

Manic Panic "being the leader in creative color since 1977, has never been afraid to be their true selves". That is why with the release of Inter-Gel-Actic the company is leading the "beauty disruptors" to shape and "disrupt the future of beauty", "because there is not one definition for beauty, and there never will be. But at Manic Panic, we believe beauty is self-expression in its purest form. When you choose to show up as your true, vibrant self, that's beauty in action"

ABOUT MANIC PANIC®

Founded by sisters Tish & Snooky Bellomo, the OG's of Creative Hair Color, on NYC's infamous St. Mark's place in 1977, Manic Panic was the first punk rock fashion boutique in the United States. Their unique style sense, and initial line of rainbow-colored hair dyes transformed them into a trendsetting beauty brand that kicked off the vivid hair color and an "anti-fashion" revolution in the USA, and later, the rest of the World! Manic Panic prides itself on being 100% independent, Latina women-founded and owned, Cruelty-Free, Vegan, charitable (a minimum of 15% of annual profits goes to charity) and globally compliant. Their legendary hair color is "Tested on Celebrities not Animals", and has been sported by celebrities including Cyndi Lauper, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. MANIC PANIC encourages everyone to Unleash your Inner Rainbow®, embrace Glamour Without Guilt®, Live Fast and Dye Your Hair ® , and Let Your Freak Flag Fly®! The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, and independent beauty stores across the globe, as well as online at Amazon and www.manicpanic.com

SOURCE Manic Panic NYC, Inc.