Manic Panic Launches Its First Wet Line!

Prepare to Dye™ Clarifying Shampoo ($14.99) - Formulated with ingredients including organic ginseng root and sage extracts, this new shampoo helps your hair prepare for color by removing excess oils and protecting hair from UV rays for the perfect pre-dye deep clean.

Not Fade Away™ Color Safe Shampoo ($14.99) - Infused with sunflower seed and rosemary extracts, this pH balanced and sulfate-free shampoo works to extend the life of any vibrant hair color giving you long-lasting, bold and beautiful hair!

Keep Color Alive™ Color Safe Conditioner ($14.99) - Created with sunflower seed extract, quinoa protein and shea butter, this color safe and antioxidant infused conditioner is perfect for extending the life of vibrant hair color, while keeping it shiny, moisturized, and full of volume.

ABOUT TISH & SNOOKY'S MANIC PANIC

Singers, philanthropists and sisters, Tish & Snooky Bellomo are the cofounders of Manic Panics. Established in 1977, their groundbreaking company introduced creative hair color to the US, they literally wrote the book on rainbow colored hair for generations to come. Their book "Manic Panic: Living In Color" is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, The Andy Warhol Museum and many places where books are sold. Independently women-owned and operated since its inception, Manic Panic prides itself on 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. Through its charitable initiative Dye For Peaces, Manic Panic donates 15% of its annual net profits to a variety of charities from the World Wildlife Foundation to BCRF. Beloved by celebrities, musicians, models and hairstylists from around the world, Manic Panics offers everyone the opportunity to color their lives.

