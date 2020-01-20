Manic Panic Launches New Electric Pink Pussycat Hair Color!
Jan 20, 2020, 10:49 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, Manic Panic, the leader and innovator in creative hair color, is excited to expand its bold, award-winning, line of High Voltage Semi-Permanent Hair Color Creams with Electric Pink Pussycat ($13.99), a blacklight-reactive, highlighter-pink shade. This shade will be available exclusively at HotTopic.com now, followed by ManicPanic.com on January 27th. This vegan / cruelty-free formula comes ready to use, conditions hair, and like all Manic Panic products, Electric Pink Pussycat is Paraben-free, Gluten-free, Ammonia-free, Resorcinol-free, PPD-free, Phthalate-free and made in the US.
ABOUT TISH & SNOOKY'S MANIC PANIC
Singers, philanthropists and sisters, Tish & Snooky Bellomo are the cofounders of Manic Panic. Established in 1977, their groundbreaking company introduced creative hair color to the US, they literally wrote the book on rainbow colored hair for generations to come. Their book "Manic Panic: Living In Color" is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, The Andy Warhol Museum and many places where books are sold. Independently women-owned and operated since its inception, Manic Panic prides itself on 100% vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. Through its charitable initiative Dye For Peace, Manic Panic donates 15% of its annual net profits to a variety of charities from the World Wildlife Foundation to BCRF. Beloved by celebrities, musicians, models and hairstylists from around the world, Manic Panic offers everyone the opportunity to color their lives.
Media Contact:
Victor Ortiz
The Woods & Co.
victor@thewoodsandco.com
212-838-1878
SOURCE Manic Panic
