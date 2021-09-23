Manic Panic Releases Its New Product Line in Collaboration with Skin is Skin - Deluxe Lip Balm!

The Deluxe Lip Balm set will convince you to love and worship its flavors, as it enters the market with its bold and ravishing new looks. In today's generation, expression and passion conveyed by women all over the world essentially needs such cosmetic products that compliment fierce looks and overachieve high expectations of quality brands. Allow the Deluxe Lip Balm to help you take over the world of beauty!

Manic Panic® Deluxe Lip Balms are vegan, organic, natural, and cruelty free, giving women a chance to not only look and feel their very best, but to do so in a way that's completely ethical and healthy.

The new Manic Panic® Deluxe lip balms are available on both www.skinisskin.com & www.manicpanic.com.

For more information about licensing the Tish & Snooky's® NYC Inc. collection of trademarks, including the Manic Panic® brand, please contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Tish & Snooky's Manic Panic NYC

