Manifest Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization Through Palantir Technologies

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest , the industry leading software bill of materials (SBOM) and artificial intelligence bill of materials (AIBOM) management platform, today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP® High authorization through Palantir Technologies' FedStart program . Manifest can deliver its industry-leading SBOM and AIBOM management platform to government customers in a FedRAMP®-authorized environment.

FedRAMP® High authorization provides assurance that Manifest can handle the most sensitive data across the public sector including law enforcement data, healthcare data, or other mission-critical data.

FedRAMP® High Authorization solidifies Manifest's status as a trusted data platform to deliver SBOM and AIBOM management Post this

"The ability to manage SBOM and AIBOM data in Manifest brings security and visibility into mission critical applications and models," said Marc Frankel, CEO, Manifest. "With FedRAMP® High authorization, Manifest will continue to work closely with the Federal Government and its partners to bring SBOM and AIBOM management into their missions. We are honored to support our government customers and to help them secure software and AI supply chains."

Manifest partnered with Palantir to achieve FedRAMP® High authorization. "We established Palantir FedStart with the aim of empowering companies to deliver solutions to the federal government quickly," said Ali Monfre, Palantir's FedStart Program Lead. "It is extremely exciting to see Manifest achieve this milestone through our program, an affirmation of our mutual ongoing commitment to ensuring secure and expedited access to cutting-edge technology for the government users who need it."

Manifest launched in December 2021 in the wake of the catastrophic Log4shell vulnerability. The world's most important industries - financial services, healthcare, defense, manufacturing - were left without insight into the open-source and third-party software components in the software they had procured, and Manifest has set out to deliver quantified software supply chain risk to critical infrastructure categories and governments.

Manifest has a proven history of success with various federal agencies, including at the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) . With the successful achievement of FedRAMP® High authorization, Manifest is well-positioned to continue redefining the future of software and AI security in the public sector.

For more information on the Manifest FedRAMP® High authorization, click here. Manifest will host a webinar on February 4, 2025 to discuss delivering software supply chain security to Government. Click here to register.

For more information on Manifest and its solutions, please visit https://www.manifestcyber.com .

