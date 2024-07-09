Manifest Appoints Esteemed Industry Leaders to Advisory Board

New Advisors Bring Decades of Expertise to Guide Manifest's Strategic Growth and Innovation

WESTPORT, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest, a leading provider of SBOM and AIBOM management, is pleased to announce the formation of its Advisory Board. The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience that will help steer the company towards achieving its ambitious growth and innovation goals.

The Advisory Board includes distinguished leaders from both the public and private sectors:

New esteemed industry advisors bring decades of expertise to guide Manifest's strategic growth and innovation.

Jim Langevin

Former United States Representative (D-RI)

During his 11 terms in Congress, Mr. Langevin served as the senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, senior member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, and co-founded/co-chaired the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus. He currently sits on the National Security Agency (NSA) Advisory Board, as well as the Advisory Board of CISA. Mr. Langevin's unparalleled legislative experience will serve to guide Manifest's growing body of US Government work.

Janelle Romano

Vice President, Cyberspace Operations at CACI

Ms. Romano serves as Vice President of Cyberspace Operations for CACI, where she is responsible for National Security and Innovative Solutions cyberspace strategy. Prior to CACI, Ms. Romano was a member of the Senior Executive Service at NSA across the Cybersecurity, Operations, Capabilities, and Research Directorates, and she brings her considerable expertise in DOD/IC and defense industrial base cyber operations to Manifest's defense portfolio.

Rick Doten

Vice President, Information Security at Centene Corporation

Mr. Doten is the VP and Healthplan CISO at a public health insurance organization ranked 22 on the Fortune 500 list. Mr. Doten is former vCISO, and a frequent speaker and thought leader; he is on the CIS Critical Security Controls editorial panel and Cloud Security Alliance CXO Trust Board. He brings considerable practical and strategic expertise regarding the deployment of security software to large and complex healthcare enterprises.

Manifest's CEO, Marc Frankel, expressed his enthusiasm about the Advisory Board: "We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group of advisors to Manifest. Their combined expertise and insights will be invaluable as we continue to lead in the SBOM and AIBOM management space."

The Advisory Board will meet regularly to provide strategic guidance on key business initiatives, product development, and market expansion strategies.

About Manifest

Manifest is dedicated to helping enterprises understand and reduce the cybersecurity risk in the technologies they produce and procure. Manifest was founded by veterans of Palantir, Palo Alto Networks, Defense Digital Service, and CISA, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and governments in the United States and abroad.

