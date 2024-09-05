Manifest Awarded Four Department of Defense Pilots

Manifest to pilot Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management to components across DOD

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest, the leader in software supply chain cybersecurity and software bills of materials (SBOM) management, has been awarded a contract with the United States Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DOD CIO) to execute on four pilots throughout DOD.

The pilots will bring Manifest's industry-leading SBOM management solution to four different DOD components across three branches of the military, building off of Manifest's recent $1.8 million contract with the Air Force .

"Software runs the military," says Marc Frankel, Chief Executive Officer at Manifest. "It's the most valuable supply chain we have, and it's vital that we have clarity into where that software comes from. This award will enable components across DOD to operationalize and consume the SBOMs they're working so hard to build for their internal applications and gather from their vendors."

The pilots - which build on Executive Order 14028's SBOM mandates - will ensure that security and supply chain risk management teams across the Department can rapidly assess and respond to supply chain vulnerabilities such as Log4Shell, evaluate vendor products for security software development, maintain inventories of open source software, and persistently monitor for newly disclosed vulnerabilities and supply chain attacks.

Manifest's continued growth across the US government comes as federal agencies seek to fulfill SBOM requirements and best practices included in the Federal Acquisition Regulation ( FAR ), DOD , NSA , and CISA . Manifest is also conducting pioneering work into AI risk and AI supply chain security using AI bills of materials (AIBOMs), a concept promoted by DOD's Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Office ( CDAO ), the US Army , and CISA .

About Manifest

Manifest is dedicated to helping enterprises understand and reduce the cybersecurity risk in the technologies they produce and procure. Manifest was founded by veterans of Palantir, Palo Alto Networks, Defense Digital Service, and CISA, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and governments in the United States and abroad.

