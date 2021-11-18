Manifest Commerce, in Partnership with Project Verte, launches the first sustainable B2B fulfillment solution for omnichannel merchants

Manifest, in partnership with Verte, provides merchants the ability to meet their sustainability goals. Tweet this

This new offering comes 3 months after Manifest's initial launch. The company has experienced rapid market expansion as more brands continue to move towards an omnichannel sales strategy and a sustainable global supply chain.

Manifest, in partnership with Verte, provides merchants the ability to meet their sustainability goals through carbon neutral shipments and earth-friendly fulfillment solutions, such as eradicating plastic usage. Additionally, Manifest partners with sustainable industry leaders throughout the supply chain to create a fully sustainable customer experience.

"Customers want to know that their products are sustainably sourced, and this requires companies to gain more visibility into upstream activities. With this partnership, sustainable brands will be able to improve traceability, allowing them to make more eco-friendly and informed decisions. These business improvements also include forecasting the correct amount of product to manufacture (without waste), storing, and shipping," says Verte's CGO Yifat Baror.

This offering enables merchants to sell and fulfill across 130 marketplaces, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and other big-box retailers. A unified dashboard allows merchants to see sales and distribution data in real-time to inform geo-merchandising decisions.

"We must move with the market while anticipating future growth. Modern eCommerce merchants desire efficiency, scale, and sustainability. We deliver on all of these services at Manifest," says CEO George Wojciechowski.

Future plans for Manifest Commerce include building a fully circular fulfillment model, including a sustainable return services and upcycling program.

Real-time supply chain visibility allows retailers to gain more insight, and ultimately more control, over their operations. Visibility and analytics tools deliver reliable data, enabling global organizations to utilize automated processes, improve inventory management, and gain more visibility into upstream activities for better traceability.

Together, these two companies serve the end-to-end supply chain, providing real-time transparency and actionable insights to help brands deliver differentiated, direct-to-consumer B2B and eCommerce experiences for their customers.

Media Contact:

Saranya Senguttuvan

Sr.Director of Growth Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Project Verte

Related Links

https://projectverte.com/

