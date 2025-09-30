Manifest Financial Acquires Nucreator to Power Brand Partnership Discovery for Creators

Acquisition brings AI-powered brand partnership tools to Manifest platform, helping creators find and close deals faster

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest Financial, the financial solutions platform built exclusively for creators, today announced that it has acquired Nucreator, an AI-powered platform that helps content creators and talent managers proactively discover and secure brand partnerships. This acquisition expands Manifest's creator platform, adding new revenue generation tools that complement its existing banking and financial management services. The move gives creators a comprehensive suite to both earn and manage their income all in one place.

Brand partnerships represent one of the most lucrative revenue streams for creators, yet the traditional approach has been largely reactive—waiting for brands to reach out rather than proactively pursuing opportunities. Nucreator changes this dynamic by using intent-based signaling technology to identify which brands are actively spending with similar creators; providing verified decision-maker contacts; and automating personalized outreach at scale. The result is a shift from waiting for opportunities to actively generating deal flow.

"We built Manifest Financial to solve the unique challenges creators face in managing their businesses and finances, but we've always known that helping creators manage their money is only part of the equation," said Jennifer Minelli, Chief Operating Officer of Manifest Financial. "Brand partnerships are the biggest revenue opportunity for most creators, yet finding and closing those deals has remained incredibly time-consuming and inefficient. By bringing Nucreator into the Manifest ecosystem, we're giving our users the tools to not just manage their revenue, but to actively generate it. This is a critical step toward our vision of building the complete financial operating system for the creator economy."

The creator economy continues its explosive growth, with the market projected to reach $500 billion by 2027. Yet creators still struggle to efficiently secure brand partnerships, often spending hours on manual research and outreach with limited results. By integrating Nucreator's technology into the Manifest Financial platform, creators will be able to discover brand opportunities, execute outreach campaigns, close deals, and manage the resulting revenue all in one place, creating a seamless workflow from revenue generation to financial management.

Nucreator's technology uses data-driven strategies to analyze a creator's unique profile and identify brands that have demonstrated intent to spend on similar creators. The platform then provides contact information for key decision-makers and automates personalized outreach, replacing traditional "spray and pray" tactics with targeted, relevant campaigns.

"When I started Nucreator, the mission was straightforward: help creators generate their next dollar," said Ben Marks, Founder of Nucreator and incoming Chief Revenue Officer of Manifest Financial. "Over the last few years, we've built technology internally to solve that challenge, delivering daily deal flow with clear, actionable outreach steps that creators and managers can rely on. Now, with Manifest, we're bringing this technology to the public. Together, we're not just helping creators unlock new revenue, but providing the infrastructure to process, track, and scale it. I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

The integration of Nucreator's technology into Manifest's platform will roll out to users in the coming months. Manifest users will gain access to brand partnership discovery and outreach tools directly within their financial dashboard, creating an integrated experience where creators can identify opportunities, execute campaigns, track outreach performance, and seamlessly manage incoming payments, all without leaving the platform.

This acquisition follows Manifest Financial's April 2025 launch of its business banking platform and continues the company's strategy of building comprehensive infrastructure for the creator economy. By combining financial management tools with revenue generation capabilities, Manifest is positioning itself as the central operating system where creators can run every aspect of their business.

Manifest Financial is one of the first tailored financial management platforms built exclusively for the creator economy, inspired by creators. Founded by Michael Cavallaro and Manny Alvarez, the company combines decades of experience in fintech, banking, and regulatory expertise to provide financial solutions that understand and support the unique needs of creators. Manifest Financial aims to become the go-to financial management platform for the creator economy, helping creators operate like businesses and focus on what they do best. For more information, visit manifestfinancial.com .

Nucreator is a creator-economy technology company dedicated to helping creators generate their next dollar through brand partnerships. Founded by Ben Marks, Nucreator was built to solve one of the industry's biggest challenges: helping creators proactively secure brand deals.

The Nucreator platform delivers daily, actionable deal flow for creators, managers, and partnerships teams. Its AI-powered technology identifies which brands are actively spending with similar creators, recommends the right time to pitch, provides verified decision-maker contacts, and generates hyper-relevant outreach copy tailored to brand priorities.

By combining deep industry expertise with proprietary software, Nucreator gives creators the tools they need to take control of their sales funnel - from brand discovery to outreach, in seconds.

