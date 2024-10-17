Manifest Meets Gen Z Where They Are with Launch of New Self-Empowerment Wellness App

New app raises $3.4M in funding from a16z Speedrun, HF0, Florida Funders, Soma Capital, Stand Together Ventures Lab, Transpose Platform, 305 Ventures, Mack Ventures to give Gen Z a space to proactively tackle what's in front of them and build daily habits of self-care

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest , a digital wellness company building products for Gen Z, today announced it has raised $3.4M in funding, from leading VCs including a16z Speedrun, HF0, Florida Funders, Soma Capital, Stand Together Ventures Lab, Transpose Platform, 305 Ventures, Mack Ventures and other angel investors. The new capital will be used to help Manifest scale its business operations as the company continues to harness the overwhelming demand for its new app , of the same name.

In a world that often feels overwhelming, Manifest empowers Gen Z with a sense of agency over their lives. Through the app's unlimited venting sessions, daily affirmations, and gamified challenges that help not only teach, but make learnings repeatable and fun, Manifest provides users with a support system that takes wellness from an infinite game into something doable, bite-sized and approachable.

Manifest's flagship app has struck a chord with Gen Z users worldwide, tapping into their desire for personal growth in romantic relationships, career success, financial abundance and emotional wellbeing. Even in stealth, the Manifest app has already delivered 15.8 million manifestations to Gen Z users around the globe, demonstrating the strong demand for its innovative approach to personal development. Recent user data highlights the app's powerful impact: 1 out of 3 users turn to Manifest to talk about manifesting love and romantic relationships, while nearly a quarter engage with the platform to combat loneliness and strengthen friendships.

"Growing up, I was fortunate to have many opportunities, but as I entered the real world, I realized that despite incredible blessings, I wasn't fully equipped to handle the emotional complexities of life," said Amy Wu, founder and CEO of Manifest. "Like many of my peers, I found myself navigating big, life-altering decisions–breakups, career shifts, identity crises–without a reliable emotional compass. These universal experiences–though faced by many–felt intensely personal, yet I saw everyone around me struggling with similar challenges. That's why I created Manifest. It's designed to be the sounding board we all need, providing the right mix of empathy and positive thinking to help users proactively tackle life's ups and downs with resilience."

Manifest offers a one-of-a-kind, user-friendly experience where people can effortlessly share their thoughts and feelings through a voice note-like interface, receiving empathetic responses and actionable advice. Through the app's unlimited venting sessions, daily affirmations, and gamified challenges that help not only teach, but make learnings repeatable and fun, Manifest has struck a chord with Gen Z by providing them with a support system that takes wellness from an infinite game into something doable, bite-sized and approachable.

"When Amy first came to us with the idea for Manifest, we knew she had cracked the code on something big," said Andrew Lee, Partner, a16z Speedrun. "Built for Gen Z by Gen Z, Manifest incorporates all of the right gamified and familiar elements that appeal to this demo, but does it one better by giving them purpose. With this generation widely reported to be facing loneliness, anxiety and a general sense of despondence, providing them with a platform in which to engage in bite-size wellness on their own terms is unbeatable."

Manifest is currently free and available for download in the Apple App Store. For more information on how to access, please visit www.manifestapp.xyz .

About Manifest

Manifest is a digital wellness company building products for Gen Z. Founded in NYC, the company's first app, of the same name, meets Gen Z where they are, giving this important demographic a personalized emotional toolkit to tackle whatever is in front of them. By leveraging unlimited venting sessions, daily affirmations, and gamified challenges, Manifest has struck a chord with thousands upon thousands of users while previously only in stealth mode. For more information about Manifest and how to access, please visit www.manifestapp.xyz or via Instagram , TikTok , or Pinterest.

