Manifest Named to Best & Brightest Companies To Work For

An independent research firm carefully evaluates each company's entry across several key metrics in various categories. The results have identified Manifest as exceeding the industry standard in Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Strategic Company Performance and more.

"Ultimately, a company is only as good as the people who work for it. A year and half ago we set out to prove to the world, what we have always known, that the best and brightest individuals work for Manifest," says Eric Goodstadt, President of Manifest. "Today we are humbled and honored to have validation of that belief."

"Profitability and stability is essential for businesses in today's economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2018 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward," says Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of B&B Programs.

The annual symposium and awards program will take place on Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Drury Lane Conference Center in Oakbrook Terrace.

ABOUT MANIFEST

Manifest is an experience design and branded content marketing agency with office locations in NYC, Chicago, St. Louis, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. // www.manifest.com

