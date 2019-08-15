Manifestation Guru Michelle J. Lamont Set to Ignite, Inspire as Keynote Speaker for Virtuous Women Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizing! Electrifying! Empowering!

Continuing a successful journey to inject audiences across the nation with her unique inspirational and spiritual manifestation, renowned motivational leader Michelle J. Lamont will share her dynamic message and methods as the keynote speaker at this week's Virtuous Women Houston Empowerment Conference.

Keynote Speaker Michelle J. Lamont Keynote Speaker Michelle J. Lamont

The "Tea in Paris" conference, scheduled for Saturday, August 17 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in Salon C of the Hampton Inn in Missouri City, Texas, will spotlight Lamont's powerhouse presentation while also celebrating the 60th birthday of VWH legendary founder, Vivian B. Wechie.

"As someone who's been leading and mentoring women for almost 40 years, it's very exciting to have a manifestation master like Michelle speak with us," Wechie says. "She has the rare ability to inspire and move audiences, and her message will certainly resonate with us and help our members manifest abundance. Michelle is a rising star in the world of women's empowerment."

An award-winning businesswoman, successful CEO of Lamont PR and respected Life Coach, the multi-talented Lamont will showcase and communicate her elite proficiency as a Certified Mindfulness Expert and Manifestation Guru. She has been a featured speaker this year at Dallas Startup Week and in October will be a keynote at GlamCon. Lamont has also been featured on numerous TV networks, interviewed Oprah Winfrey, named DFW Women's "Influence" award winner and has connected numerous public relations clients with high-profile partnerships on TV networks such as Bravo, WE, Style and Aspire.

"I'm so humbled by the opportunity to speak to Virtuous Women Houston," Lamont says. "Helping others follow through on their intentions for money, relationships and success is always a blessing. But to be able to do so in conjunction with honoring a manifestation pioneer like Vivian is truly an honor."

ABOUT MICHELLE J. LAMONT

A testament to the power of positivity, Michelle J. Lamont launched her first business at age 8 despite growing up in an orphanage. Developing a relentless spirit and an unwavering belief that she can pray, dream and speak intentions into realities, she survived a bank account of only $250, a clunker of a car and endless nights rolling frozen Domino's pizza dough to eventually open dog-centric Foxy Paws and transform it into a million-dollar company with 40 employees. With a unique combination of uncanny news judgment and savvy business sense, Lamont later launched her own public relations company and became profitable within 45 days. Though Lamont PR remains the centerpiece of her empire, she has expanded into successful co-careers as a motivational speaker, life coach, mindfulness expert and Manifestation guru.

ABOUT VIRTUOUS WOMEN HOUSTON

After three years of planning, Virtuous Women Houston launched on January 19, 2019 with 60+ women in attendance. The group's empowerment conferences have seen a continual growth due to their inclusive, open environment. Because we were created by women, for women, we are cognizant of the great need for our type of conferences, workshops, and seminars. Women are thirsty for a safe place to express themselves, while learning ways to improve their lives. Our success comes from partners such as Bank of America and Merrill Lynch and panelists who are doctors, writers, producers, etc. We talk, we cry, we grow, and we achieve. Together.

Media contact:

Lamont PR

Michelle Lamont

214-228-9135

220010@email4pr.com

SOURCE Virtuous Women Houston

Related Links

https://www.virtuouswomenhouston.com

