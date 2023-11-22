Manifest.eco Expands with New 90,000 Sq. Ft. Austin Warehouse, Introduces Third Wave Fulfillment™ & Plans to Add 100 Jobs

Innovative Third Wave Fulfillment™ Model Sets New Industry Standard. Expansion Addresses Capacity Challenges Through 2024, Outpacing Competing 3PLs

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest.eco is a platform designed for brands to stay ahead of the evolving consumer economy via improved warehousing and logistics.

 In collaboration with Stream Realty Partners, Manifest.eco has finalized a 5-year lease agreement with Greystar for Building 2 of Whisper 35, situated in San Marcos, TX, near Austin, TX.

Manifest.eco's Capacity Expansion, Launching Third Wave FulfillmentIncludes:

  1. 90,000 square feet of impact: We operate as an independent, single-location ecommerce distribution center in San Marcos, TX, adjacent to Austin TX. The agreement with Greystar provides Manifest.eco with 90,000 square feet of space, enabling the delivery of services to its eco-friendly brand clients.
  2. 100 employees: Manifest.eco aims to hire an additional 100 employees as part of its multi-year growth strategy, spanning various departments.
  3. 2,500,000+ shipments per year: Manifest.eco is constructing a platform staffed with capable personnel to handle 2,500,000 shipments annually. This capacity is projected to scale to 13,600,000 per year over the course of the multi-year growth plan, achieved in partnership with only 100 brands.

Regarding the move, George Wojciechowski, the CEO and Cofounder of Manifest.eco, said, 'Our intention is to outpace the growing business complexities faced by our high-growth clients. We plan to achieve this by expanding and enhancing our business in various ways. This new facility reinforces that message. We are incredibly proud of our 100% retention rate and our 300% year-over-year revenue growth. Greystar's industrial development team and Stream Realty made the selection of Building 2 at Whisper35 an easy process, and it was a pleasure to collaborate with the City of San Marcos as well.'

When asked about the area, Bob Sixsmith, the VP of Operations and Cofounder of Manifest.eco, added, 'We are thrilled to join the rapidly growing industrial scene in San Marcos, alongside infrastructure providers like Amazon, FedEx, and Tesla, as well as local retailers including Yeti, William Murray Golf, and Cabela's.

To read the Third Wave Fulfillment™ white paper, go to www.thirdwavefulfillment.com. To learn more about Manifest.eco, go to www.manifest.eco.

About Manifest.eco

Manifest.eco is a platform built for brands to outpace the transformation of the consumer economy. Third Wave Fulfillment™ is a framework for brands to reclaim their independence via logistics. Manifest.eco is the ecommerce logistics supply chain partner for high-growth, high-impact brands. Visit www.manifest.eco to learn more.

Media Contact

Peter Hillowe, VP of Commercial
[email protected]
(516) 661-9715

SOURCE Manifest

