Manifest's Flagship SBOM Capability Awarded $1.8M Air Force Contract

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest, the leader in software supply chain cybersecurity and software bills of materials (SBOM) management, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II contract in the amount of $1,799,547 in collaboration with Tufts University. Awarded on February 2, 2024, this contract will focus on next-generation software supply chain security, extending Manifest's SBOM platform into key user groups within the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations funded to strengthen the national defense of the United States.

"We are enormously grateful for this award and for the opportunity to partner with the Air Force. Software supply chain security has never been more essential, and it is an honor to bring Manifest's SBOM management capabilities to our nation's Airmen and their critical missions," said Manifest CEO Marc Frankel.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Manifest

Manifest is dedicated to helping enterprises reduce the cybersecurity risk in the technologies they produce and procure. Manifest was founded by Palantir, Defense Digital Service, and CISA veterans, and is trusted by USG and enterprises worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.manifestcyber.com , and follow @ManifestCyber on X and LinkedIn .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific R&D center for the DAF. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of warfighting technologies. AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within AFRL, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com .

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Manifest Cyber, Inc.