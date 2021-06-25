ManifestSeven Announces Strategic Review of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced that it has initiated a strategic review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives for M7 focused on maximizing shareholder value.

"We are undertaking this strategic review to align the operations and strategy of ManifestSeven with the shifting global cannabis market," commented ManifestSeven Chief Executive Officer Sturges Karban. "We operate in a dynamic space. The process we are undertaking is to position M7 at the forefront of the global industry."

The Company is evaluating options around its strategic direction and drivers, operations and operating model, geographic footprint, value-driven elements of the supply chain, and resourcing.

About ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating proprietary distribution, retail, and delivery operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis enterprises and consumers. M7 offers local on-demand delivery through a growing portfolio of delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries in the state's major metropolitan markets through its direct-to-consumer division, Weden. Through its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and compliant services to licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating throughout California. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties the Company's integrated operations together with a centralized gateway through which businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. M7 is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "MSVN". Additional information is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

