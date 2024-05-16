Manifold Expands Leadership Team Following Series A Funding to Accelerate Growth of AI-Powered Platform for Clinical Research

New leaders bring deep industry expertise from former roles at Kyruus Health, Health Catalyst, Glytec, HubSpot, and Veeva

NEWTON, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifold , an AI-powered clinical research platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with veterans of the technology and healthcare industries. Following its $15 million Series A fundraising round, the expanded team will accelerate Manifold's ability to automate the manual work of clinical study and data operations alongside its customers, including Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

The following executives are joining Manifold to accelerate the company's growth:

Chris McMahon joins as Chief People Officer, after previously leading the People function at Kyruus Health and Turbonomic through aggressive periods of growth and expansion. Chris will be responsible for developing and recruiting talent, building culture, and overseeing people operations.

joins as Chief People Officer, after previously leading the People function at Kyruus Health and Turbonomic through aggressive periods of growth and expansion. Chris will be responsible for developing and recruiting talent, building culture, and overseeing people operations. Alex Akers joins as Vice President, Growth, having previously served as VP, Sales at Health Catalyst as a part of their remarkable growth story, and before that as Director, Strategy and Institutional Partnerships at Grand Rounds. Leveraging his deep expertise in strategy and market development, Alex will spearhead growth and expansion efforts across key cancer research centers.

joins as Vice President, Growth, having previously served as VP, Sales at Health Catalyst as a part of their remarkable growth story, and before that as Director, Strategy and Institutional Partnerships at Grand Rounds. Leveraging his deep expertise in strategy and market development, Alex will spearhead growth and expansion efforts across key cancer research centers. Danielle Kowalski joins as Vice President, Legal, bringing extensive commercial go-to-market and compliance experience to Manifold after spending over 11 years at HubSpot where she most recently served as VP & Deputy General Counsel in their Legal & Compliance function.

joins as Vice President, Legal, bringing extensive commercial go-to-market and compliance experience to Manifold after spending over 11 years at HubSpot where she most recently served as VP & Deputy General Counsel in their Legal & Compliance function. Megan Ahigian joins as Senior Director of Product and Partnerships, bringing experience building data-rich products across Healthcare and IT Infrastructure during periods of rapid growth. Megan previously served as VP, Product at Glytec and VP, Product at Kyruus Health.

joins as Senior Director of Product and Partnerships, bringing experience building data-rich products across Healthcare and IT Infrastructure during periods of rapid growth. Megan previously served as VP, Product at Glytec and VP, Product at Kyruus Health. Taylor Gleason joins as Senior Director of Marketing, bringing deep knowledge of full-funnel marketing strategy in the healthcare technology space, following marketing roles at Kyruus Health, Press Ganey, Amwell, Boston Children's Hospital and Cigna.

Manifold also welcomes two go-to-market veterans to its advisory team:

Mike Longo joins as a go-to-market advisor, having previously served as the Vice President, North America R&D Sales at Veeva and an integral part of the leadership team that grew Veeva from its startup stage to over $1 billion in revenue.

joins as a go-to-market advisor, having previously served as the Vice President, North America R&D Sales at Veeva and an integral part of the leadership team that grew Veeva from its startup stage to over in revenue. Chris Reisig also joins as a go-to-market advisor and brings extensive advisory experience with early-stage technology companies, having led the sales function at companies like Dyn, Turbonomic, Veracode and Endeca.

"We're thrilled to welcome some of the industry's strongest leaders to help us transform clinical study and data operations with our AI-powered platform," said Vinay Seth Mohta, CEO and Co-Founder of Manifold. "Our team will be crucial to growing our partnerships and expanding our solutions – achieving our vision of making it ten times faster and one-tenth the cost to carry out modern studies and analytics."

The growth and diversity of healthcare data is surpassing legacy data management and analytic tools as well as manual processes in clinical research. With Manifold, for the first time, clinical research teams have an advanced, AI-powered, purpose-built platform that makes it possible to enroll and engage study participants, harmonize and curate longitudinal data, find and analyze multimodal datasets, and collaborate securely across organizations — all in one easy-to-use platform.

About Manifold

Manifold is an AI-powered clinical research platform. We streamline the manual workflows of modern study and data management, enabling researchers to do more high-impact research and collaborations with fewer resources. Manifold works with research organizations across the country such as Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University. Our vision is to make it ten times faster and one-tenth the cost to conduct modern research studies that unlock insights never-before possible. For more information, visit us here , or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Kayli Watson, [email protected]

SOURCE Manifold