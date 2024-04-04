Manifold Secures $15 Million in Investment and Launches AI-Powered Platform to Accelerate Clinical Research

Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University are among the early adopters of Manifold's purpose-built platform

NEWTON, Mass., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifold, an AI-powered clinical research platform, today announced a $15 million Series A. Led by TQ Ventures, the funding round also includes new investors Calibrate Ventures and SK Ventures, notable founders and CEOs including healthcare leader Dr. Sachin H. Jain and existing investors including TTCER Partners. Built by industry veterans, Manifold's platform streamlines the manual workflows of modern study and data management. Manifold has already helped research teams reduce the time to insights from months to minutes — a critical metric of research productivity.

Legacy workflows can delay research advances that prevent improving patient outcomes by years. Manifold's AI-powered platform dramatically accelerates modern research studies, enabling researchers to rapidly collect, curate, and analyze comprehensive patient data. As the amount of healthcare data continues to grow and become more complex, an AI-powered technology foundation becomes essential to create a unified, analysis-ready view of each patient's journey. For the first time, Manifold makes it possible for research teams to enroll and engage study participants, harmonize and curate longitudinal data, find and analyze multimodal datasets, and collaborate securely across organizations — all in one easy-to-use platform.

"Cancer research has had a technology infrastructure problem for years," said Anna Maria V. Storniolo, MD, Medical Director, Biospecimen Collection and Banking Core, IU Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. "As research organizations access more data from EHRs to genetic sequencing to imaging, research datasets are getting larger and more disparate. Researchers lose precious time and resources trying to connect patient data from these disparate systems into a unified patient view. Our partnership with Manifold on a modern technology infrastructure is enabling us to respond to far more research requests with less manual effort and cost."

Manifold's technology has already shown promising results in early collaborations with the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and more. One research organization unified over 11 terabytes of multimodal data – which spans 1.5 million patients – into a single platform, streamlining study and data operations, increasing research output, and unlocking opportunities for collaboration at scale.

"Manifold is transforming clinical research by providing research organizations with purpose-built technology infrastructure for this new era," said Vinay Seth Mohta, CEO and Co-Founder of Manifold. "Our vision is to make it ten times faster and one-tenth the cost to conduct modern research studies that unlock insights never-before possible."

Additional investors and advisors include Dr. Gaurav Singal, former Chief Data Officer, Foundation Medicine; Eric Just, former SVP and General Manager, Health Catalyst; Amar Kendale, former Chief Product Officer, Livongo/Teladoc; Andrew Bialecki, CEO & Co-Founder, Klaviyo; Brad Porter, CEO & Founder, Collaborative Robotics and former VP Robotics, Amazon; Steve Fredette, President & Co-Founder, Toast; Jon Karlen, Chairman & Founder, Acadian Software; and Pravin Soni, former CTO & Co-Founder, Elevation Pharma.

"Manifold is tackling new challenges created by big data increasingly available about every patient," said Andrew Marks, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, TQ Ventures. "In doing that, they are greatly improving productivity in clinical research today and also laying the groundwork for an industry cloud for personalized medicine in the future."

