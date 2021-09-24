MANILOW: LAS VEGAS - The Hits Come Home! Extended For Record-Breaking Run

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino officially announced that GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, arranger, producer and musician, Barry Manilow and his MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! has extended his residency at the Westgate International Theater into 2023, and will set a new record for performances on this historic stage, surpassing the longstanding record set by Elvis Presley. New show dates for 2022 go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10am PDT.

In September 2021, Barry Manilow returned to Las Vegas to reopen the wildly successful MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! performances on the International Theater stage at Westgate Las Vegas. "It's an honor to extend our relationship with Barry further as he commits to additional years of delighting audiences at Westgate Las Vegas," said David Siegel, Founder, President & CEO of Westgate Resorts. "Barry is a timeless entertainer and a once-in-a-generation talent. We couldn't be happier to continue to have him call Westgate Las Vegas his home."

"I love it here," said Barry Manilow. "Westgate Las Vegas is my home away from home and I look forward to performing here for a long, long time."

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! made its debut in May 2018 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences. This spectacular show is unlike anything Manilow has ever done with massive video walls, sets, and special effects - a non-stop evening of Manilow's impressive catalog of Top 40 Hits. He has been named a "Best of Las Vegas" Best Resident Performer/Headliner by the Las Vegas Review Journal and was among the first inductees in the inaugural Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame. The show has received rave reviews from media outlets and Manilow fans all over the world.

With the addition of 105 show dates into 2023, Barry Manilow firmly establishes his place as one of the greatest entertainers of all time, surpassing the record number of performances on the International Theater stage previously held by the one and only Elvis Presley.

UPCOMING SHOW DATES NOW ON SALE:

September 16 – 18, 2021

September 23 - 25, 2021

October 14 - 16, 2021

October 21 - 23, 2021

November 11 – 13, 2021

December 2 – 4, 2021

February 10 - 12, 2022

February 17 - 19, 2022

March 3 – 5, 2022

April 7 – 9, 2022

April 21 – 23, 2022

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! tickets range in price from $54.75 to $354.99 plus tax and applicable fees. Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale September 24 at 10am P.D.T. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com , the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050 or online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination and the home of Legendary Vegas Safe Fun, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world's favorite Race & Sports SuperBook®, which is home to Nevada's largest wagering system and more than 4,500 square feet of newly-updated state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight Las Vegas restaurants, including the world-famous Benihana Village, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse, now rated the top restaurant and top steakhouse in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor and Fresco Italiano, the top Italian restaurant in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor.

The home of legendary performer Barry Manilow, the property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone nearly $300 million in renovations that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, a new suite of fine dining restaurants, a fully renovated pool deck, 2,100 remodeled Luxe Rooms & Signature Rooms and the luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas, which was awarded the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. For more information or to book our Las Vegas hotel, call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com.

