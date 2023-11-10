Manipal Hospitals to Conduct Free Medical Camp in Meru, Kenya for Health and Wellness (Heart & Cancer)

BANGALORE, India and MERU, Kenya, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospitals, a pioneering healthcare institution in India known for its commitment to providing quality healthcare, announces a two-day free medical camp (OPD) to be held in Jordon Hospital, Meru, Kenya. This event, organized as part of Manipal Hospitals' "Care Beyond Borders" initiative, aims to provide expert medical consultations and health check-ups to the local community in Meru, Kenya. The camp will take place on the 17th and 18th of November at Jordon Hospital, Meru, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

With a strong legacy of serving over 5 million patients annually, Manipal Hospitals is bringing a team of super-specialist doctors from India's best healthcare facility to Meru, Kenya. These experts will offer their services and expertise to the local community, contributing to the advancement of healthcare in the region.

The two specialized departments participating in the medical camp are:

1. Cardiology: Dr. M Sudhakar Rao

2. Radiation Oncology: Dr. Dheemanth HA

These highly skilled professionals from Manipal Hospitals, India, are dedicated to providing quality care in the fields of heart health and cancer treatment. Patients are encouraged to attend the OPD camp with their recent medical reports to receive personalized consultations and guidance from these esteemed doctors.

To ensure a smoother and faster service, we kindly request participants to pre-register for the camp through the following link: https://forms.gle/vSqeVTkGrGm3YiG97. Alternatively, appointments can be booked by contacting us via WhatsApp at +91 7338558886.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of AMRI Hospitals, the integrated network will have a pan-India footprint of 33 hospitals across 17 cities with 9,500 beds, a talented pool of over 5,000 doctors, and an employee strength of over 20,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

