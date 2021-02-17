Manis Hair Boutique Offers 100% Unprocessed, Virgin Hair While Also Supporting the Black Community

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manis Hair Boutique is a Black-owned hair extension company out of Houston that provides high-quality, unprocessed virgin hair while also supporting the Black community. Black men and women spend billions of dollars on their hair every year as the largest group of hair consumers, but none of that revenue is going back into the Black community. To put some of that money back into the Black community, Manis Hair Boutique created the Manis Associates Program. Every dollar spent on any of their products is allocated back to the Manis Associates Program, so by purchasing a Manis product, an associate is able to generate income.

Manis Hair Boutique

Manis Hair Boutique has the mission of becoming the number one hair company in the world by doing something different in the hair industry — empowering the Black community and supporting its associates by re-distributing the amount of money spent on hair. It is a priority of Manis Hair Boutique to provide affordable, high-quality hair that is 100% unprocessed, silky smooth, long-lasting, and reliable. Hair is not only a necessity in the Black community, it is a part of Black identity.

Products from Manis are available in a variety of colors, textures, and lengths. From kinky curly lace frontals and closures to full lace wigs and mink eyelashes, Manis satisfies all hair and beauty needs in one place. With so many other hair companies selling fake hair or heavily treated hair claiming their hair is virgin, it can be extremely difficult to find a company that is reliable and transparent. Manis Hair Boutique was founded on the belief that customers should know where their hair comes from, and that it is made and sold with integrity.

All hair sold from Manis Hair Boutique has undergone rigorous quality tests to ensure that every bundle, wig, frontal, or closure that makes it onto customers' heads exceeds expectations. Manis prides itself on 100% customer satisfaction, so people of all skin tones and backgrounds can feel confident in their hair and the company they bought it from. To learn more about Manis Hair Boutique, about the Manis Associates Program, and about the wide variety of hair products, visit https://manishairboutique.com/pages/about-us-manis-associate-program .

Contact

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE Manis Hair Boutique