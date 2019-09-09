Manish P. Patel, MD, RPh, FACS, FPMRS has joined our team at Vikor Scientific as our Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Patel is also an alumnus of Rutgers University College of Pharmacy, where he graduated with high honors and worked thereafter to gain experience in the pharmaceutical research industry as a pharmacist prior to medical school.

In addition to the last 18 years of medical practice, Dr. Patel has authored and co-authored numerous publications, served as a keynote speaker and lecturer for medical seminars globally, and participated in leadership on several boards for new drug and device developments. Dr. Patel has served in the past roles of Chief Medical Officer, Director of Research in Charlotte, N.C. and is a key opinion leader in health care delivery.

Most recently, Dr. Patel has focused his career pathway on understanding and creating innovative uses in genomics and genetics to assist his fellow medical providers in utilizing these advancements to treat patients accurately, rapidly and effectively to improve health care outcomes for patients and hospitals.

Media Contact: Shea Harrelson, info@vikorscientific.com

SOURCE Vikor Scientific

Related Links

https://www.vikorscientific.com

