Manish P. Patel, MD, RPh, FACS, FPMRS has joined our team at Vikor Scientific as our Chief Medical Officer
Sep 09, 2019, 07:15 ET
CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Patel is a specialist in Urology and Male and Female Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery in North Carolina and has been in medical practice since 2002. He graduated as Valedictorian and an Alpha Omega Alpha Chair from Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. Subsequently, he completed his formal Urologic Surgery training at the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dr. Patel is also an alumnus of Rutgers University College of Pharmacy, where he graduated with high honors and worked thereafter to gain experience in the pharmaceutical research industry as a pharmacist prior to medical school.
In addition to the last 18 years of medical practice, Dr. Patel has authored and co-authored numerous publications, served as a keynote speaker and lecturer for medical seminars globally, and participated in leadership on several boards for new drug and device developments. Dr. Patel has served in the past roles of Chief Medical Officer, Director of Research in Charlotte, N.C. and is a key opinion leader in health care delivery.
Most recently, Dr. Patel has focused his career pathway on understanding and creating innovative uses in genomics and genetics to assist his fellow medical providers in utilizing these advancements to treat patients accurately, rapidly and effectively to improve health care outcomes for patients and hospitals.
