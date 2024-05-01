MANISH SIROHI APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF DECCO WW

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) ("UPL"), and DECCO WW, part of the UPL Group of companies, responsible for developing and distributing its portfolio of post-harvest solutions, today announce the appointment of Manish Sirohi as the Chief Executive Officer of DECCO WW.

DECCO Logo

Manish brings to the role extensive leadership in pre-harvest and post-harvest industries, business operations, sales, marketing, and delivering strategic projects at national, regional, and international levels. Manish joined UPL in 2004 and has held various positions across different markets, most recently serving as Global Commercial Head of DECCO WW. In this role, Manish was instrumental in unleashing new business value and driving double-digit top-line and bottom-line growth in 2023 despite the challenging industry environment.

Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO of UPL said, "Post-harvest solutions are a core part of our business and a crucial component of our sustainable future. These solutions are not just about preserving foods; they're about sustaining livelihoods, ensuring food security, and minimising waste in an increasingly demanding world with a rapidly growing population. Manish has an impressive 20-year history with UPL, and is the natural choice to lead DECCO WW into its new phase of growth to become the post-harvest global leader."

Manish Sirohi, CEO of DECCO WW said, "I am honoured to step into the role of CEO. I've had the privilege to grow with the company for many years and I'm excited to lead DECCO WW in its mission to transform post-harvest practices, leverage our expertise to drive innovation and make a meaningful impact across the agricultural landscape."

For more information, please contact:

Beatriz Portela

Global Head of Marketing

DECCO Worldwide Post-Harvest Holdings, BV.

[email protected]

About UPL Ltd.:

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally.

For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook .

About DECCO WW:

DECCO WW (part of the UPL Group of companies) is the global leader in providing postharvest solutions to reduce food waste and enhance the freshness of fresh fruits and vegetables through service, innovation, and technology. We provide solutions throughout the food supply chain from near harvest to the table. DECCO delivers value daily to packers, shippers, supermarkets, and consumers with customized coatings, decay control, sanitization and disinfection products, application technology, on-site service, and 90+ years of postharvest experience and expertise. Our 230+ dedicated DECCO employees operate in over 40+ countries. For more information, please visit deccopostharvest.com or follow us at LinkedIn .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402544/UPL_OpenAg_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402545/DECCO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UPL Ltd.