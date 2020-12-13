Manistee National Golf & Resort Launches Naming Contest to Rebrand Two Championship Courses

Manistee National Golf & Resort, a 36-hole golf resort with multiple lodging options and full-service dining commonly regarded as one of the top golf resorts in the state, this week announced the launch of a cash-prize naming contest in support of rebranding their two championship courses.

Manistee National decided to invite the public to submit their own ideas for an opportunity to win up to $10,000. There's no purchase necessary to participate, and entries can be submitted on Manistee National's website.

"We like to think of this contest as our own little stimulus package," said Kirsten Moriarty with Manistee National. "The winning names will be rolled out in the 2021 season, so we are excited to see what everyone comes up with."

Manistee National is offering $5,000 per name selected in the contest, for a total of $10,000. The team is asking all golf lovers, creatives, and innovators to submit their most clever and memorable names during the Entry Period.

"This has been a wild year, full of uncertainty for everyone. So instead of finding an outside firm to rebrand, we thought it'd be better to go right to the people and get them involved," said Moriarty. "We think winning this contest would be a great way to start off the New Year."

Manistee National is home to golf, lodging, dining, events, and memberships. Stay & Play packages give guests access to the recently updated Inn at Manistee National or luxury private home accommodations in The Cottages at Manistee National. Additionally, group leaders can curate an outing or tournament event that suits their particular group and price range. Manistee National works with all clients to ensure their experience is one to remember from start to finish.

For more information, or to enter the Course Name Contest, please visit the official contest website at: https://manisteenational.com/contest. To learn more about Manistee National Golf & Resort, or to book a trip, please visit: https://manisteenational.com/.

About Manistee National Golf & Resort

