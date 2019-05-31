Manitoba Harvest Announces Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Self-Affirmed GRAS Status

MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitoba Harvest, the global leader in hemp foods and its partner ingredient supplier, Hemp Oil Canada, announces the completion of its safety assessment and self-affirmation that its Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). The self-affirmed GRAS applies to the intended use in products for the general population age 2 years and older excluding pregnant and lactating women. Manitoba Harvest unveils its complete line of Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract products, including: 15-milligram CBD plant protein powders, 10-milligram CBD oil drops, 5-milligram CBD oil spray and 15-milligram CBD oil softgel formats.

This announcement follows a historic first for the hemp industry. Last December, Manitoba Harvest became the first company within the category to proactively gather and provide the scientific evidence necessary to affirm the sought-after Food and Drug Administration designation of GRAS Notified, for its hemp hearts, hemp seed oil and hemp protein powder.

"It was important we approach the launch of our Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract line with the same rigor around safety and efficacy standards that we apply to all our products," said Bill Chiasson, chief executive officer of Manitoba Harvest. "Consumers and retailers have been telling us that they want a Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract they can have confidence in, and we see ourselves as part of their solution, promoting total wellness through the power of hemp."

The Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract line launching this June will include Vanilla Protein Powder, Peppermint Oil Drops, Unflavored Oil Drops, Peppermint Spray and Softgels. All products are THC free, defined as having less than 0.01% THC, a differentiator for the brand.

"For us, consumer safety comes first. That's why we went above and beyond the 2018 Farm Bill guidance to develop an extract that is THC free to keep consumers safe," said Chiasson. "We worked with an experienced team of hemp experts, including Toxicologists, Food Scientists and Chemists to evaluate the safety and are proud that our Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract product launch is accompanied by the GRAS safety assessment."

Manitoba Harvest Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Self-Affirmed GRAS Status was co-sponsored by Klersun and Robertet.

For more information on Manitoba Harvest, visit manitobaharvest.com or shop.manitobaharvest.com

About Manitoba Harvest

Founded in 1998, Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in the manufacture and distribution of branded, hemp-based foods. The Company's products are the fastest growing products in the hemp food market and among the fastest growing in the entire natural foods industry. The Company's all-natural product portfolio includes Hemp Hearts, protein powder, Granola and new to the market, Hemp Yeah! Bars and Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD, launching in June 2019. Manitoba Harvest's products are sold globally across 22 countries, including approximately 16,000 retail stores across the United States and Canada.

Every decision we make, every action we take, and every interaction we create is influenced by how it will impact the community and environment around us. Embracing this mission, we're proud to be a Certified B Corporation. Manitoba Harvest is the branded consumer products division of Fresh Hemp Foods. Fresh Hemp Foods also has an ingredients division doing business as Hemp Oil Canada, Inc.

Manitoba Harvest is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

