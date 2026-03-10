Manitobah Releases 2025 Social Impact Report

Report highlights more than $700,000 generated for Indigenous artists and communities through collaborations and programs

WINNIPEG, MB, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitobah, the Indigenous-rooted brand dedicated to making positive impacts in Indigenous communities, today released its 2025 Social Impact Report. The report highlights a year of collective efforts and outlines progress across Manitobah's four Impact Pillars: Education for Change, Trade for Community, Art in Action, and Sovereignty Through Leadership.

"As we reflect on another year, we are proud to share the impact Manitobah made in 2025," said Daman Morissette, vice president of social impact at Manitobah. "It was a year of strong progress and meaningful achievement. We reached new benchmarks across our operations, strengthened our impact initiatives and continued building momentum toward a more sustainable and inclusive future."

In 2025, Manitobah grew across all four areas of impact. Through the Indigenous Market, more independent artists reached new audiences and generated sustainable income. The Storyboot School continued to introduce students to traditional teachings and nurture emerging artisans. Manitobah's Artist Series collaborations were also among the company's most successful, driven by a meaningful commitment to share each artist's story and the inspiration behind their work.

Designed to strengthen cultural heritage, support economic reconciliation, and uplift Indigenous communities across each pillar, 2025 achievements include:

Education for Change: The Manitobah Storyboot School: In 2025, 177 students graduated from the Manitobah Storyboot School, a 136% increase from 2024.

The year marked a milestone for the program, as the success of past students helped inspire the next generation of artisans. Former graduates returned as facilitators, sharing their skills and guiding new learners in a full-circle moment that reflects the program's impact on community, culture, and confidence. Founded in 2013, the program has graduated 1,936 students to date. In 2025, eleven courses were hosted at Manitobah's headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba, including 41 classes and 165 hours of hands-on learning.

Trade for Community: More than $272,000 earned by Indigenous Market artisans in 2025

Manitobah's Indigenous Market connects Indigenous artists with a broader audience through an online marketplace where artisans share their stories and products. Artists receive 100% of the profit from Indigenous Market sales. In 2025, Manitobah's top Indigenous Market artist earned more than $30,500, while 57 artisans sold 764 products, generating more than $272,000 in sales. Since 2012, Manitobah has contributed more than $1.4 million to the Indigenous artisan community, with $1 million of that facilitated since 2020.

Art in Action: More than $111,000 paid to collaborating artists in 2025

Indigenous art has long shaped global fashion yet the creators and communities behind these designs have too often gone unrecognized or uncompensated. Manitobah is committed to changing that by creating a platform where Indigenous artists are credited for their work, honored for their knowledge, and supported through fair and meaningful compensation. In 2025, Manitobah collaborated with nine artists (eight new and one returning), representing 16 Nations across Turtle Island. In total, collaborating artists earned more than $111,000, an average of $12,337 each, with individual earnings varying by project type, time commitment, and design agreement.

Sovereignty Through Leadership: Manitobah earns a B Corp score of 89.8 on its first attempt

Manitobah is a trailblazer for Indigenous business, demonstrating how Indigenous values, ethics, and culture can drive success in the global marketplace. The brand promotes economic independence by prioritizing Indigenous suppliers, employment, and equity ownership, while maintaining its commitment to beauty, craft, and performance.

B Corps are defined by the belief that a company's purpose extends beyond profit to include social and environmental good. To become certified, companies must meet rigorous standards of performance, accountability, and transparency across their operations. Organizations must score at least 80 out of 200 on the B Impact Assessment (BIA); the average business scores 57.3. Throughout 2025, Manitobah continued using the B Corp framework to measure impact and gain insights into how it can continue to grow and refine its support for Indigenous artisans.

"Our path forward remains rooted in the same principles that guide us today, responsibility, reciprocity and the understanding that we carry our impact with intention," said Morissette. "There is still much work to do, but each year brings us closer to a future where Indigenous voices and cultural sovereignty continue to thrive."

To read the full 2025 Social Impact report visit here.

About Manitobah

Founded in 1997 in Winnipeg, Manitobah embarked on a mission to build a global brand that creates positive impacts within Indigenous communities. Manitobah collaborates with Indigenous artists from across North America to craft the world's warmest and most comfortable footwear, preserving designs used by Indigenous people for thousands of years. Blending beauty and functionality, every pair of Manitobah footwear embodies the company's promise—walking together, making a difference with every step. Visit www.manitobah.ca for more information.

