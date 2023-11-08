MANITOBAH WELCOMES NEW LEADERS TO DRIVE GROWTH AND IMPACT

RECENT ACHIEVEMENTS SHOWCASE BRAND'S COMMITMENT TO INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY IMPACT

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitobah, the Indigenous-rooted brand dedicated to growing a strong Indigenous presence in the footwear industry as well as contributing to Indigenous economic empowerment, is proud to announce the appointment of three dynamic leaders to its executive team. Carolyn MacNaughton will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tom Hildrum will step into the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Mike Wodtke has transitioned from Chief Digital Office (CDO) to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Carolyn MacNaughton is the new CEO of Manitobah.

Manitobah is a purpose-driven organization with social impact at the heart of the brand. Last month, Manitobah proudly announced its designation as a B Corp, as well as its status as a Benefit Corporation, reinforcing its commitment to making a positive impact beyond profit. In 2023, Manitobah also released their first annual impact report, and recently won the CAFA Fashion Impact Award. As Manitobah continues to expand its presence as a global leader in footwear and accessories, these recent accomplishments highlight the brand's commitment to preserving its deep roots and heritage while advancing it toward a future of sustainable growth and innovation.

MacNaughton brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning and a strong track record of leadership to the brand. Before becoming Manitobah's new CEO, MacNaughton spent nearly a decade at Nike, most recently as Director of Merchandising Operations for Global Footwear. Following her successful tenure at Nike, she served as VP of Footwear and VP of Accessories at Under Armour, contributing significantly to their growth and success. "I'm thrilled to join the Manitobah team," said MacNaughton. "I've always admired the brand's dedication to preserving and celebrating Indigenous culture. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to further elevate the brand's global presence."

Hildrum, Manitobah's newly appointed CFO, arrives from ROKA, a performance sunglass brand, where he held the CFO role for the last two years. Prior to ROKA, he dedicated nearly 15 years of his career to Nike, in a variety of roles. Hildrum's extensive financial and footwear industry experience, coupled with his strategic leadership style, make him a valuable addition to Manitobah. His expertise in finance and corporate strategy will play a pivotal role in supporting Manitobah's ongoing expansion and exploration of new opportunities.

Wodtke, who joined Manitobah in July as the Chief Digital Officer, recently transitioned into the role of Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of experience in Marketing and Ecommerce, Wodtke's expertise includes a 13-year tenure as the VP of Digital and Retail Operations at Blu Dot, along with roles at several prominent consumer goods companies. In his new role, he will continue to drive marketing initiatives and contribute to the brand's growth and success.

Founder and Chief Impact Officer of Manitobah, Sean McCormick, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership team, saying, "The extensive experience and dedication to our brand's Indigenous heritage make these new team members great additions to guide Manitobah forward. We look forward to the wealth of insights and expertise they bring to our brand as we continue our journey of growth and community engagement."

Manitobah also expanded its marketing, brand, and HR teams. Brook Hopper has been appointed as the new Director of Brand Marketing, further strengthening the leadership. In addition, Kelly Krakalovich joins the team as the Customer Acquisition & Growth Manager, and Nikki Lace takes on the role of Human Resources Partner.

Manitobah remains committed to celebrating Indigenous design, beauty, and resilience, making positive impacts in Indigenous communities. These additions to the team demonstrate Manitobah's commitment to building a vibrant global brand and will play a vital role in taking the company to the next level.

About Manitobah

Established in 1997 in Winnipeg by Métis founder Sean McCormick, Manitobah started with a vision – to build a global brand that would make positive impacts in Indigenous communities. Manitobah collaborates with Indigenous artists from all corners of Turtle Island to create the world's warmest, most comfortable footwear, honouring the same designs Indigenous people used thousands of years ago. The perfect combination of beauty and function, every pair of Manitobah mukluks embody our company's promise – walking together, making a difference with every step.

SOURCE Manitobah