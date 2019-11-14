Manitowoc-Based Independent Aspire Real Estate Group Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Victoria Seehafer, Manitowoc's Aspire Real Estate Group announced today that the independent company has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Aspire Group. Known for providing full-service real estate services and for being an active member of the communities it serves; the company will now live the CENTURY 21® brand mission to deliver extraordinary real estate experiences to home buyers and sellers in greater Manitowoc city, Manitowoc county and surrounding market areas. By choosing to affiliate with the global franchisor, CENTURY 21 Aspire Group and its team of 23 affiliated agents will now benefit from world-class marketing, agent learning, and industry-best technology and productivity tools.

"Victoria, her sales manager Kris Remiker and the entire team are known for going 'above and beyond,' and giving 121% and they will fit right into the culture our affiliated brokers and relentless independent sales professionals have created and live by throughout the CENTURY 21 System," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "I'm excited to help them grow as they build market share by challenging the way consumers and industry professionals interact, toward the goal of transforming the industry from transactional to experiential."

CENTURY 21 Aspire Group prides itself on getting to know each of their clients personally and building long-lasting relationships knowing that for most, the American dream of homeownership is the single largest investment they will make in their lifetimes.

"We're an ambitious team and the CENTURY 21 System offers us the best opportunity to exceed our aggressive growth goals," added Seehafer. "We look forward to leveraging everything the brand offers, including ideating with our peers around the world, to better understand and partner with the people and communities throughout the Manitowoc region as we deliver the personalized moments consumers should demand from their real estate agent and company of choice."

About CENTURY 21 Aspire Group

Located at 822 S. 8th St., Manitowoc, WI, CENTURY 21 Aspire Group is a full-service brokerage firm teamed with relentless real estate sales professionals who view Manitowoc County as their home. CENTURY 21 Aspire Group is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 10,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 131,000 independent sales professionals.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, for CENTURY 21 Aspire Group

732.841.4778

peter.mosca@century21.net

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Aspire Group

