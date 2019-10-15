Manji Launches the All-in-One Case for Nintendo Switch

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Nintendo Switch Case designed for the Ultimate Gaming Experience, Manji Case is launching today via Indiegogo. Manji combines performance, protection and portability, in one well-designed case.

Manji was ergonomically designed by Akshaya Krishna for ultimate comfort and support. Making playing Nintendo Switch conveniently anywhere, anytime. The Manji Case is modular and a complete solution to using and carrying the Switch. The product is patent pending.

Manji Nintendo Switch Case Manji All-in-One Nintendo Switch Case

Manji features:

Straps at back for ultimate grip

Detachable case with Joy-Cons

Dedicated stand for Tabletop mode

Bridges at the bottom for charging

And an accessories case, that converts into a carry case, and which fits inside it anything you need, including the original charging brick

Manji is now available for pre-order through Indiegogo and will be shipped before Christmas 2019, starting at only $25 during crowdfunding, retail price 39.99$. Get the best accessory for your favorite gaming console.

About Manji

Rhyblestock LLC is the parent company, set up in 2018 by KA Akshaya Krishna. Our goal is to design and deliver unique products that are simple and useful. To get more information visit manjistore.com.

The company was set up in 2018. Initially for trading overstock cell phone accessories. Incorporated in Delaware, has an office in San Francisco and warehouse in Santa Rosa, California.

