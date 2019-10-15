Manji Launches the All-in-One Case for Nintendo Switch
Manji features multiple features and uses, straps, detachable joycons, dedicated stands and carrying case all-in-one, to carry your favourite games on-the-go.
Oct 15, 2019, 11:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Nintendo Switch Case designed for the Ultimate Gaming Experience, Manji Case is launching today via Indiegogo. Manji combines performance, protection and portability, in one well-designed case.
Manji was ergonomically designed by Akshaya Krishna for ultimate comfort and support. Making playing Nintendo Switch conveniently anywhere, anytime. The Manji Case is modular and a complete solution to using and carrying the Switch. The product is patent pending.
Manji features:
- Straps at back for ultimate grip
- Detachable case with Joy-Cons
- Dedicated stand for Tabletop mode
- Bridges at the bottom for charging
- And an accessories case, that converts into a carry case, and which fits inside it anything you need, including the original charging brick
Manji is now available for pre-order through Indiegogo and will be shipped before Christmas 2019, starting at only $25 during crowdfunding, retail price 39.99$. Get the best accessory for your favorite gaming console.
About Manji
Rhyblestock LLC is the parent company, set up in 2018 by KA Akshaya Krishna. Our goal is to design and deliver unique products that are simple and useful. To get more information visit manjistore.com.
The company was set up in 2018. Initially for trading overstock cell phone accessories. Incorporated in Delaware, has an office in San Francisco and warehouse in Santa Rosa, California.
Media contact:
Ronjini Joshua
226362@email4pr.com
(949) 295-9779
SOURCE Manji
Share this article