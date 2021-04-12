MANK, TENET, DA 5 BLOODS and SOUL Motion Picture Winners at the 25th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced winners of its 25thAnnual ADG Awards in 12 categories of film, television, commercials and music videos. The hybrid virtual gala, recognizing 25 years of resilience, was held Saturday night, April 10, 2021. Mank (Donald Graham Burt), Tenet (Nathan Crowley), Da 5 Bloods (Wynn Thomas), and Soul (Steve Pilcher), won Best Production Design for Feature Film.

TO ACCESS EPK WITH PHOTOS/VIDEOS: https://bit.ly/3dQF22q

LINK TO ADG AWARDS COMPLETE SHOW: www.adgawards25.com

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced winners of its 25th Annual ADG Awards in 12 categories of film, television, commercials and music videos (photo credit: Greg Doherty). Comedian JB Smoove, star of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" brought humor and surprise to the stage as host of the 25th Annual ADG Awards (photo credit: Greg Doherty)

Television winners included "The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi" (Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang), "Ozark: Wartime" (David Bomba), "The Queen's Gambit" (Uli Hanisch), "What We Do in the Shadows: Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches" (Kate Bunch), and "Will & Grace: Accidentally on Porpoise, We Love Lucy, It's Time" (Glenda Rovello), "Saturday Night Live: Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne, Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R., Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters" (Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio), "Black Is King" (Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman) respectively. The Web Series, Music Video or Commercial award was bestowed upon "Harry Styles: Falling" (François Audouy).

The awards took place before an audience of more than 4,000 worldwide and was hosted by comedian JB Smoove, co-star of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Art Directors Council Chair Mark Worthington, ADG, presided over the awards ceremony. Producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) was Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG; event was co-produced by Matt Ringer. Emmy-winning Production Designer James Pearse Connelly, ADG, and Actress/Comedian Dierdre Friel hosted the Pre-Show retrospective celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the ADG Awards.

"I'm grateful we were able to share our open awards event with all of our members, their families, friends, and coworkers this year. The show was designed to celebrate the resilience shown by our guild and the entire industry as a community in a year unlike any other in our lifetime. The work recognized here represents the best of the collective skills within the ADG to bring stories alive with limitless imagination," said Scott Moses.

Presenters included Oscar®-nominated actress Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Oscar-nominated executive producer and actress Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman); producer, writer and director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman); entrepreneur, supermodel and Emmy®-winning television producer and personality Tyra Banks; Aasif Mandvi (CBS's hit show "Evil"); Emmy nominated actress Jenna Elfman ("Fear the Walking Dead," "Dharma and Greg"), Brian Tee ("Chicago Med"), Jordi Molla ("Jack Ryan"), Nicco Annan ("P-Valley") and Ross Mathews ("RuPaul's Drag Race,") among others.

Ryan Murphy, Emmy, Golden Globe®, Tony® and Peabody® Award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director, received the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, honoring his prestigious spectrum of extraordinary productions reflecting the highest quality of production design. A comprehensive clip reel was presented, spotlighting the spectrum of Murphy's award-winning shows which have garnered him six Primetime Emmys®, 26 additional award wins, and an unprecedented 72 nominations. He is the originator of the popular American television programs "American Horror Story," "American Crime Story," "Pose," "Hollywood," "Feud," "Glee," and "The New Normal" among many others. Presenting the award to Murphy was Matt Bomer, star of many of Murphy's shows including "Boys in the Band."

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts. Emmy-winning Production Designer Stuart Wurtzel, ADG, known for his work on Hannah and Her Sisters and Angels in America, received the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), presented by Australian film director, producer and screenwriter Fred Schepisi. Concept Artist John Eaves, ADG, known for his iconic illustrations and designs for the Star Trek series, Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides; Spider-Man: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Iron Man 3, was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council, presented by Production Designer Herman Zimmerman, ADG (six of the Star Trek feature films). Scenic Artist Patrick DeGreve, ADG, prolific artist known for his memorable backings, sets and props for shows created at CBS TV City over the past 45 years, was honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), presented by Pat's crew at CBS TV City including Vahe Assadourian, Lisa Frazza, Eddie Gioiosa. Set Designer Martha Johnston, ADG, spotlighted for her over 60 movie and television design credits including Interstellar, Dunkirk and Aquaman, was awarded by the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, presented by Oscar-nominated Production Designer Nathan Crowley, ADG (Interstellar, Dunkirk) who also won the ADG Award for Tenet.

The ADG Awards is proud to be sponsored by PREMIER LEVEL: Astek Wallcovering, McLaren, ShowPro; PLATINUM LEVEL: Cush Light LLC, HBO/HBO Max, NBC Universal Operations, Netflix; GOLD LEVEL: Centerline Scenery, Drop Shop Digital, Focus Features, Set Designers and Model Makers Council, Warner Bros. Pictures, WPA; SILVER LEVEL: Apple Worldwide, Gersh; PREMIER TRADE: Shutterstock; MEDIA SPONSORS: Below the Line, Variety, SHOOTonline.

Here are the winners at the 25th Annual ADG Awards:

WINNERS FOR A FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Mank

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt



FANTASY FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Tenet

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Da 5 Bloods

Production Designer: Wynn Thomas



ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

***WINNER: Soul

Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

WINNERS FOR TELEVISION :



ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"

Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Ozark: "Wartime"

Production Designer: David Bomba

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

***WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: What We Do in the Shadows: "Resurrection," "Collaboration," "Witches"

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

***WINNER: Will & Grace: "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It's Time"

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

***WINNER: Harry Styles: "Falling"

Production Designer: François Audouy

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

***WINNER: Saturday Night Live: "Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,"

Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.," "Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters"

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

VARIETY SPECIAL

***WINNER: Black Is King

Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

About the Art Directors Guild:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,000 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ADG AWARDS & EVENTS DIRECTOR

Debbie Patton · ADG

818.762.9995 · [email protected]

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata · Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 · [email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media

310.207-4410 · [email protected]

SOURCE Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)