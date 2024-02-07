Manly Bands Continues Unique Licensing Agreement with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

Men's apparel company partners with legendary whiskey distillery to repurpose famed barrels

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manly Bands shows off their unique licensing partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey with a signature line of men's rings.

This collaboration represents Manly Bands' expansion outside of the wedding industry to incorporate branded materials. This movement caters to the increasing demand for stylish and non-traditional wedding and fashion ring options for men, highlighted in an almost 20% increase in rings sold by Manly Bands in 2023.

Crafted from the wood of the iconic white oak barrels used to mature Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, these rings showcase unique designs conceptualized and named by Co-Founder Michelle Luchese, as well as Product Director, Chris Bright. With nods to expert Coopers, key ingredients, and the history of the brand, Manly Bands' collection of 26 rings for men (and women) captures the essence of the first registered distillery in America.

The collection pays homage to the resilience and longevity of Jack Daniel's, featuring the following designs:

The Cooper is for those who cherish the tradition and satisfaction of creating something enduring. Crafted from Black Zirconium, this ring features a Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Barrel and Amber Colored Glass Inlay, a tribute to the true master of craftsmanship.

is for those who cherish the tradition and satisfaction of creating something enduring. Crafted from Black Zirconium, this ring features a Tennessee Whiskey Barrel and Amber Colored Glass Inlay, a tribute to the true master of craftsmanship. The Jasper , named after Jack Daniel's founder, Jasper "Jack" Daniel, this Black Zirconium ring adds some class with its 14K gold and whiskey barrel inlays. Its dark exterior calls for the guy with strength and class, who's not afraid of anything.

, named after founder, Jasper "Jack" Daniel, this Black Zirconium ring adds some class with its gold and whiskey barrel inlays. Its dark exterior calls for the guy with strength and class, who's not afraid of anything. The Distiller turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Made from Damascus Steel, this ring boasts a Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Inlay and Cerakote Sleeve. With a domed design and a polished finish, it's a magical representation of transformation.

turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Made from Damascus Steel, this ring boasts a Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Inlay and Cerakote Sleeve. With a domed design and a polished finish, it's a magical representation of transformation. The Eisenhower is designed for those seamlessly transitioning between leadership roles. Constructed from Cobalt Chrome, this ring features a Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Sleeve. Its high beveled design and satin finish mirrors the smoothness of the great leaders and whiskey drinkers that have come before us.

is designed for those seamlessly transitioning between leadership roles. Constructed from Cobalt Chrome, this ring features a Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Sleeve. Its high beveled design and satin finish mirrors the smoothness of the great leaders and whiskey drinkers that have come before us. The Lynchburg , named for the small town where Jack started his distillery, is tailored for risk-takers who question boundaries. Crafted from Black Zirconium, this ring showcases a Gibeon Meteorite Inlay and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Sleeve. Its beveled design and satin finish is a bold statement of individuality.

, named for the small town where Jack started his distillery, is tailored for risk-takers who question boundaries. Crafted from Black Zirconium, this ring showcases a Gibeon Meteorite Inlay and Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Sleeve. Its beveled design and satin finish is a bold statement of individuality. The Tennessee is for those who proudly take extra steps to achieve excellence. Made from Black Zirconium, this ring features Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Barrel and Genuine Black Dinosaur Bone Inlays. Its flat design with a polished finish makes it a perfect 10.

is for those who proudly take extra steps to achieve excellence. Made from Black Zirconium, this ring features Tennessee Whiskey Barrel and Genuine Black Dinosaur Bone Inlays. Its flat design with a polished finish makes it a perfect 10. The Single Barrel is for the one-of-a-kind individual held in high esteem. Crafted from Cobalt Chrome, this ring showcases a Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Inlay. The high beveled design and polished finish catches the light just right for the truly authentic guy.

is for the one-of-a-kind individual held in high esteem. Crafted from Cobalt Chrome, this ring showcases a Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Inlay. The high beveled design and polished finish catches the light just right for the truly authentic guy. The Honey is for those who add a hint of sweetness to an undeniable edge. Crafted from solid 10K Yellow Gold, this ring features an offset Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Inlay. It's a perfect balance of sweetness and charisma.

Michelle Luchese expressed, "We wanted to capture the unique history of Jack Daniel's and celebrate its authentic spirit, and how it has survived in a dry county AND through Prohibition. That kind of commitment resonates with the essence of marriage!"

Since its establishment in 2016, Manly Bands has revolutionized the men's apparel industry by introducing various unconventional materials to men's rings. Beyond traditional gold and silver, the company offers an extensive range of designs in alternative materials, including titanium, silicone, meteorite, dinosaur bone, whiskey barrel, and over a dozen more materials to cater to every man's style.

About Manly Bands:

Manly Bands is a disruptive force in the wedding ring industry, with a dynamic range of men's and women's bands, crafted from unique materials. Committed to unparalleled customer happiness, innovation, and the celebration of individual style, Manly Bands invites guys to embrace the excitement of choosing their wedding band. Manly Bands not only offers high-quality rings but also empowers individuals to upgrade and personalize their symbol of love. Manly Bands was created so that EVERYONE could have a buying experience with reverence, class, and love during the selection process.

About Jack Daniel's:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Bonded, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand. For more information visit www.jackdaniels.com.

