Manly Bands Gold Collection Sees Soaring Demand Going Into 2024

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manly Bands , the leading online destination for men's wedding bands, is experiencing a remarkable 150% Year over Year increase in demand for men's gold rings. Alongside partnerships with some of the most well-known brands in the world such as Jack Daniel's, Lord of the Rings, Fender & DC Comics, Manly Bands still anticipates the demand for their gold collection to grow significantly in 2024.

Gold has always been a material synonymous with trust and enduring value, making it a timeless choice for couples seeking the perfect symbol of commitment. Recognizing this trend, Manly Bands has created an exceptional Gold Collection that resonates with the discerning tastes of today's consumers, featuring the following styles:

The Mercator is a 7mm wide ring made of 14k gold with a polished finish. Featuring a topographical map engraving, this flat design is perfect for the adventurous type, ready to hit the road at a moment's notice.

The Baron is an 8mm wide ring, made of 14k gold, featuring an interior cocobolo wood sleeve. With a distressed finish, The Baron stands out as a regal and commanding statement piece for the man in charge who is ready for anything.

The Mercury features a slim, 1mm offset of black obsidian inlay, embedded in 6mm of solid gold. This hidden treasure ring is perfect for that dude who is able to roll with the punches and always has a solution or some comic relief up his sleeve.

The Count is a refined, complex design that features gorgeous white diamonds set in a 7mm 14k gold ring. Created for the industry leading business mogul-type, this look is the perfect flashy accessory to keep him inspired.

The Mr. Interesting is a classic, cool and bold ring for those who are the life of the party. This 8mm domed design is completed with a satin finish in 14k gold.

The Zeus stands out with its 1mm inlay of crushed diamonds in 8mm of solid 14k gold. He's got just enough bling to showcase a wise and powerful look.

The One Ring™ from the LOTR world is maybe the most iconic ring in the world. If people are drawn to you and you can't comprehend why, this solid 14k gold piece, engraved with the Elvish Tengwar, is the perfect accessory to help you change the world.

"Our commitment to providing men with wedding rings they actually love to wear has fueled our success," says Johnathan Ruggiero, Co-founder of Manly Bands. "We understand that couples want more than just a ring – they want a meaningful ring that they can get excited about. Our Gold collection not only meets but exceeds those expectations."

Founded by husband and wife Co-founders / Co-CEOs, Johnathan Ruggiero and Michelle Luchese, Manly Bands originated from the founders' personal frustration while shopping for a wedding ring for him in traditional stores. What started as a humble Shopify store in their garage has rapidly evolved into the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailer of badass men's wedding rings since 2016.

To explore the latest Gold Collection and other unique styles, visit ManlyBands.com today. Join the movement and discover the ring he'll never want to take off.

About Manly Bands:

Manly Bands is a disruptive force in the wedding ring industry, with a dynamic range of men's and women's bands, crafted from unique materials. Committed to unparalleled customer happiness, innovation, and the celebration of individual style, we invite guys to embrace the excitement of choosing their wedding band. At Manly Bands, we not only offer high-quality rings but also empower you to upgrade and personalize your symbol of love. Discover innovation, celebrate individuality, and make your wedding ring journey truly exceptional.

