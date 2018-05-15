Manly Makeovers - Top 5 Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures

"My practice has seen an uptick in the popularity of 'manly makeovers,' especially as new devices hit the market that meet men's main concerns about their appearance," said Dr. Peter Capizzi, double board-certified cosmetic surgeon and head of the Capizzi MD practice. "Issues that could only be addressed with surgery in past years are now resolved in as little as one office visit, with little to no down-time."

Dr. Capizzi's "top 5" non-surgical cosmetic procedures for men:

NeoGraft®, the first and only FDA approved follicular harvesting and implantation system and the most advanced technique in the hair transplant industry. A natural looking head of hair is the consistent, proven result of this minimally-invasive procedure.



miraDry®, a non-surgical, electromagnetic treatment which hits two big issues: it significantly reduces sweating under the arms (no more ruined shirts, and no more antiperspirant needed!) and eliminates hair – both permanently, in one 1-2 hour treatment. In addition to using miraDry for the underarm area, some male patients request its use to permanently remove their back hair as well.



CoolSculpting®, a clinically tested, FDA-approved procedure that involves freezing the body's most stubborn fat cells in the belly, buttocks, arms, thighs or back until they disintegrate. It is especially effective for individuals within a reasonable weight for their frames, but who suffer from unwanted and unsightly body bulging that remains resistant to diet and exercise alone.



Kybella, an FDA-approved injectable that melts away fat deposits and brilliantly restores definition to the upper neck. Approximately 40% of Kybella clients are now men, who are enjoying not just a more comfortable fit when wearing a jacket and tie, but a huge increase in confidence.



Botox, so popular with men that it's earned a nickname: Brotox! When administered by an Advanced Injector, this cosmetic injectable is incredibly effective in minimizing frown lines, laugh lines and crow's feet. The result: a noninvasive, nonsurgical "lift" that leaves men looking well-rested and more youthful.

In addition to cisgender men, transgender men find that these and other procedures can help them achieve the strong, angular contours of the male profile. "I encourage all men to take full advantage of the options available to them to help them reach their vision of their best selves. Do your research, find a cosmetic surgery and aesthetics practice you can trust, and schedule a consultation," said Dr. Capizzi.

About Dr. Peter Capizzi, M.D.

A nationally renowned, widely published leader in the field of plastic surgery, Dr. Peter J. Capizzi is regarded as the preeminent choice for surgeries and cosmetic procedures of the breast and body. He has performed over 8,000 breast augmentations, with a patient satisfaction rate of over 90 percent, including over 3,000 of the innovative "Gummy Bear" shaped implants.

Dr. Capizzi completed his plastic surgery training at the renowned Mayo Clinic and is double-board certified in both plastic and general surgery. To learn more about Dr. Capizzi and the CapizziMD practice, visit www.capizzimd.com, and join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

