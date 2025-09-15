Mann Eye Institute Welcomes Internationally Renowned Ophthalmic Oncology Expert Dr. Bita Esmaeli

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mann Eye Institute, a veteran-owned practice serving Texas communities for nearly five decades, announces the addition of Dr. Bita Esmaeli , MD, FACS, a world-renowned ophthalmic plastic and orbital surgeon specializing in oncology. Dr. Esmaeli joins Mann Eye Institute's team of 14 board-certified surgeons and 32 doctors on October 1st, 2025, bringing unparalleled expertise in the treatment of orbital tumors, eyelid cancers, and complex reconstructive procedures around the eye.

Dr. Esmaeli's arrival represents a significant expansion of Mann Eye Institute's comprehensive care offerings, adding specialized ophthalmic oncology services to the practice's already extensive range of vision correction and eye care treatments.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Esmaeli to the Mann Eye family," said Dr. Mike Mann, founder and veteran leader of Mann Eye Institute. "Her internationally recognized expertise in ophthalmic oncology perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge care while treating every patient with the respect, honor, and dignity they deserve."

For over 26 years, Dr. Esmaeli has focused her practice on the surgical treatment of orbital tumors, lacrimal gland carcinomas, eyelid cancers, melanomas of the eyelid and conjunctiva, and reconstructive surgery in the periocular region. Until 2024, she served as a tenured Professor of Ophthalmology at The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she held leadership roles including Chief of the Section of Ophthalmology from 1998 to 2004 and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program Director from 2001 to 2024.

Dr. Esmaeli currently serves on the Board of Governors of the American College of Surgeons and co-chairs the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Ophthalmic Oncology Task Force. She has been a member of the prestigious American Ophthalmological Society since 2012.

Dr. Esmaeli's contributions to the field have earned her numerous prestigious awards, including the Merrill Reeh Pathology Award from the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), the ASOPRS Research Award for work that significantly advances knowledge in ophthalmic plastic surgery, the Wendell Hughes Award for delivering a prestigious named lecture at the joint ASOPRS-AAO Symposium, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Lifetime Achievement Award, and the American Association of Cancer Research Team Science Award for her work on The National Cancer Institute's The Cancer Genome Atlas project.

Her dedication to patient care has also been recognized with Best Doctors in America and Top Doctors awards. Dr. Esmaeli's addition to Mann Eye Institute continues the practice's tradition of bringing the latest advances in eye care to Texas communities, providing greater access to specialized ophthalmic oncology care in the Houston region.

"I'm excited to join the Mann Eye Institute team and continue providing specialized care to patients facing complex orbital and eyelid conditions," said Dr. Esmaeli. "The practice's commitment to excellence and patient-centered care makes this an ideal partnership for advancing ophthalmic oncology treatment in Houston and beyond."

