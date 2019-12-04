MANNA Molecular Science Launches CBD Topical, Vella, for Female Sexual Enhancement

"MANNA is the first company to provide scientific evidence supporting the launch of a CBD product for sexual well-being. Our goal was to develop a CBD product that afforded tangible benefits to women. The specific formulation is condom-compatible and paraben-free," said Nial DeMena, CEO and Co-Founder of MANNA. "Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Harin Padma-Nathan, was the lead clinical trial investigator for Viagra ® and instills an evidence-based approach into our product development. MannaSX Business Unit Leader Rachel Scherl lends her extensive experience in working in fem-healthtech, giving us the confidence that we're building the long-term foundations for the company."

MANNA is the only company to conduct studies on the effects of CBD on sexual outcomes. "We conducted organ bath studies to measure dose response pharmacological effects, as well as at-home case studies among women," said Dr. Padma-Nathan.

Vella will be offered in both multi-use (200 mg) and single-use (20 mg) applications, and available for purchase at major dispensaries across the country and directly through www.mannamolecular.com . Additionally, Vella will soon be available in major retail stores, and a CBD/THC version will be launched in February 2020, in compliance with state regulations.

About MANNA Molecular Sciences

MANNA develops safe and reliable cannabis products with scientific rigor and proven technologies. The company was founded in 2015 by a team of scientists, medical professionals, and industry experts. The team creates transdermal patches, serums, lotions, and other modern cannabis delivery systems for specific dosing, high efficacy, and personalized therapy. To learn more about MANNA's products, visit www.mannamolecular.com .

