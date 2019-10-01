Manna Pro® Brings The Barnyard To Backyard, Invites City Folks To Be City Yolks

According to the 2019-2020 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey, roughly 10 million households in the U.S. now own a chicken, with half (50 percent) of chicken owners residing in major cities with a population of 5 million or more residents. Ownership is highest among millennials, especially those with kids, reflecting the shift of a more health-conscious and sustainability-minded younger generation.

"Our long-standing leadership position in animal care and nutrition makes us uniquely qualified to feed the barnyard to backyard chicken movement by leveraging our expertise to support this new flock of urban homesteaders," said Amanda Terbrock, poultry marketing manager, Manna Pro. "Through our new City Yolks community and non-GMO products, we're supplying urban and suburban residents living this attractive and sustainable lifestyle with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed along with real and simple nutrition for healthy chickens, better living and fresh eggs."

In addition to the city-focused social platform, Manna Pro is partnering with several "chick-fluencers" in cities across the country, including Drinking with Chickens, Clucking Chic, Portland Chickens, Modern Hippie Habits, Lux Chicken and more, to demonstrate the joy of raising chickens in non-rural environments.

"Living in a city and raising chickens is affordable, sustainable and fun and has taught me so much about myself that I can't imagine life without my girls," said Emily Stephens of popular Instagram account Clucking Chic, who resides with her 12 chickens in Austin, Texas. "My chicks thrive on Manna Pro feed, and I'm clucking excited to be a part of the City Yolks family to share my experience and help others raise healthy backyard flocks."

Manna Pro is introducing a new line of non-GMO feed for chick parents conscious about raising happy and healthy hens to produce sustainable, backyard-fresh eggs. The products offer proper nutrition for all stages of a chicken's life – from hatch to lay:

Manna Pro Chick Starter and Grower Non-GMO – Crafted for chicks from hatching to about 16 weeks of age, this complete crumble feed contains U.S.-sourced grains and no medications, artificial colors or flavors. Its antioxidants and probiotics support immune health and digestion. Available for purchase on Amazon here.

Manna Pro Layer Mini-Pellet Non-GMO – Specialized mini-pellet for mixed breed flocks of laying hens, this complete layer feed is made with U.S.-sourced grains and no artificial colors or flavors. The soy- and wheat-free product supplies calcium and marigold to support strong, vibrant eggs. Available for purchase on Amazon here.

Manna Pro 6 Grain and Flaxseed Scratch Non-GMO – Designed for mature poultry, this scratch is made with U.S.-sourced grains and no artificial colors or flavors. The 6-grain mix with added flaxseed encourages natural foraging. Available for purchase on Amazon here.

All three products are non-GMO verified and available in 10-pound packages. To learn more about the new Manna Pro Non-GMO feed, visit www.mannapro.com/non-gmo-feed.

To see what all the squawk is about with City Yolks, follow @CityYolks on Instagram and Facebook.

About Manna Pro

Manna Pro is a recognized leader in the care and nurturing of pets, with roots going back to 1842 and long-established brands in companion pet, equine, backyard chicken and small animal categories. For more information visit www.mannapro.com.

